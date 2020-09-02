Huge The Witcher 3 Mod Gives The Game A Visual Overhaul

We’ve been seeing Witcher 3 mods like this on the PC for years now, and I’ve never written about them because they always looked like they either made no difference to the quality of the game’s visuals, or did in a way that made the game look worse.

HalkHogan’s Witcher 3 Reworked mod, though, looks great. A project years in the making (we’re talking about v12.0 here), it does not fuck around with its scope, replacing…pretty much everything in the PC version of the game. Grass, snow, rocks, buildings, trees, water, they’ve all got new and improved 4K textures, while there are new models as well.

(Yes, you can play The Witcher 3 at 4K already, but these textures are an improvement!)

Here’s a video showing how it all works:

But if you’re on mobile and can’t really appreciate the details, here’s what a wall texture looks like in this mod compared to the game’s base release:

Image: HalkHogan

HalkHogan says that performance hits are negligible, with around 5fps loss on old-arse cards, while anything from the last few years should be more than fine.

You can download the mod here.