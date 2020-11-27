See Games Differently

Let’s Get Our Drunken Space Dwarves On

Alex Walker

Published 11 mins ago: November 27, 2020 at 2:27 pm -
Filed to:deep rock galactic
livestream
There are a ton of games that just continually fly under the radar. One of those that we’re determined to not skate us by is *checks notes* drunken dwarven caving.

That’s basically the pitch for Deep Rock Galactic, a co-op looter shooter that was first shown off during an Xbox E3 conference years ago. It didn’t get much noise at that time, but slowly it continued developing in Steam’s early access program.

Now, it’s one of the highest rated games that’s been released on Steam all year, and it’s done so without the years of vocal support or build up that, say, a Dwarf Fortress, Terraria or other famous Steam indie games had.

It’s also recently hit Xbox Game Pass for PC. I’ve been wanting to spend more time with it for ages, and because we all need a break from the Black Friday madness, Leah and I are going to be rolling in the deep for about an hour today. We’ll be doing so on our Twitch channel from 2.35pm-3.25pm AEDT, and you can follow along via the embed below, or click through and pester us with questions live.

You can join our Aussie Discord server as well. We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Highly recommended. Lot of cool people in there.

Also, don’t forget: we’re giving away two HTC Vive Comsos VR headsets! More info on how you can win those right here.

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

