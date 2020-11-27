Let’s Get Our Drunken Space Dwarves On

There are a ton of games that just continually fly under the radar. One of those that we’re determined to not skate us by is *checks notes* drunken dwarven caving.

That’s basically the pitch for Deep Rock Galactic, a co-op looter shooter that was first shown off during an Xbox E3 conference years ago. It didn’t get much noise at that time, but slowly it continued developing in Steam’s early access program.

Now, it’s one of the highest rated games that’s been released on Steam all year, and it’s done so without the years of vocal support or build up that, say, a Dwarf Fortress, Terraria or other famous Steam indie games had.

It's also recently hit Xbox Game Pass for PC.



