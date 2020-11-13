Remastered Nioh Collection Coming To PS5 In February

Samurai action games Nioh 1 and 2 are getting next-gen upgrades, including graphical enhancements and higher framerates, on PS5 come February 5.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Team Ninja creative director Tom Lee writes that both games will support 4K, run at 120 FPS, have much faster load times, and let players bring their saves over from the PS4 versions of the game. Nioh’s combat is extremely fast with a varied set of stances, and I can’t even begin to imagine how much it would benefit from double the framerate it ran at on a base PS4.

In addition to the combined collection, both games will also be sold as standalone remasters with all of their respective DLC. For Nioh 2, players will be able to upgrade from the PS4 version to the PS5 remaster for free, minus any DLC they haven’t bought. There’s no word on Nioh 1 at this point, so I suspect the same won’t apply.

Lee also revealed that Nioh 2's third and final piece of DLC, called The First Samurai, will come out on December 17. And in a separate post on Twitter, Koei Tecmo announced Nioh 2 will also finally arrive on PC the same day as the remastered collection.