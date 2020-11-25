Give Your Switch’s Storage A Huge Boost For Cheap

You would think that with all of their fancy, new technology, the newest generation of consoles would have adequate storage space. But you’d be wrong. And while you can never have too many games on your Switch, you can absolutely run out of room. So what can you do to stop capping your Switch’s storage?

You expand that piddly internal 32GB of storage with a 400GB beast of a microSD card, is what.

There’s a cracking deal on offer today for Switch fans who can’t get enough games on their console. You can grab a 400GB SanDisk MicroSD card for a nice $79, which should cover just about every game you’d ever want to download on the Switch. That’s over half off of the RRP.

It’s by far and away one of the best deals you’ll get on upgradable storage.

If you’re the kind of person who prefers the faster speed of the SanDisk Extreme Pro microSD cards, those are on sale too. The 400GB card is going for $156.86, instead of closer to $220, saving yourself around $60.

The faster microSD card is worth considering too if you’re an Android user with upgradeable storage, since those require microSD cards. But if you’re just interested in upgrading your Switch’s storage capacity, then the SanDisk Ultra 400GB should do the trick just nicely.

