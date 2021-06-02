Amazon Prime Day 2021: When It’s Happening And What You Can Expect

We’ve had a nice cool down period since 2020’s shopping season, but this year’s major shopping events have been slowly ramping up. That means Amazon Prime Day, and all the huge deals and big bargains it’ll bring, isn’t too far off.

So when is Amazon Prime Day going to kick off in Australia this year, and what kind of deals can you expect during the sale event?

Update 2/6: We now have an official start date for Amazon Prime Day 2021, and it’s not far away.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Amazon has recently announced that Prime Day 2021 will be officially kicking off at 12am AEST, June 21 in Australia, and will run until 11.59pm AEST, June 22. However, since Prime Day is a global event, Aussie shoppers will still be able to snag a few deals from the international Amazon branches up until 5pm AEST June 23.

All up, Prime Day 2021 will last for 65 hours.

Don’t forget your Prime membership

To get any of the deals on Prime Day you’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership. Amazon currently offers a free 30-day trial for Prime, which you cancel anytime. So with some strategic timing, you can take advantage of these huge deals and discounts, without having having to pay for a membership.

What deals can we expect for Amazon Prime Day?

Depending on your console of choice, there were a large selection of deals for Xbox, PS4 and Nintendo Switch titles during Amazon Prime Day last year. So if you’re looking to bulk up your game library/shame pile and maybe grab that titles you’ve been meaning to play, you’ll want to take advantage of these sales.

If you’re gaming is a bit more PC-centric, Amazon Prime Day is also a great opportunity to pick up some parts and accessories for your rig. Last year, we saw major discounts on brands such as Razer, Corsair and ASUS.

So if you’re in the market for a new computer monitor or gaming keyboard, this might be the opportunity to get the peripheral you need while saving yourself a few dollars.

There were also a solid chunk of boardgame deals on offer, along with plenty of great deals for non-gaming related products.

Amazon will also be running lightning deals on the day, which offer massive discounts on certain products. You’ll want to be fast, because these deals have limited stock and are only available for a limited time. So once they sell out or the clock hits zero, they’re gone.

The lightning deals during Prime Day last year included The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Animal Crossing: New Horizons for only $49 each.

Will there be PS5 and Xbox deals on Prime Day?

There were no Prime Day deals for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S last year, as these consoles hadn’t been released yet.

Considering how little restock there’ been for this new generation of consoles in Australia, it seems unlikely we’ll see Prime Day sales for the disc and digital editions of the PS5. The same can be said for the Xbox Series X and S.

However, it’s probably not a stretch to suggest we’ll see a few deals related to games or accessories, like controllers and charging docks.

We’ll be updating this article when we have more information about Prime Day. In the meantime, if you’re hungry for a bargain, you can check out Amazon’s daily deals page or Kotaku’s frequently updated list gaming deals.

Follow Kotaku Australia’s coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals here.