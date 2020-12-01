See Games Differently

There Won't Be Any More PS5 Stock In Australia, New Zealand Until 2021

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: December 1, 2020 at 5:14 pm
ps5
There Won’t Be Any More PS5 Stock In Australia, New Zealand Until 2021
Image: Sony

If you missed out on a PS5 when the first couple of waves arrived, bad news: there won’t be any more PS5 Australia stock until 2021.

A little while ago the official PlayStation announced what sounded like news from heaven. Having seen the massive amount of demand — and all the gamers who missed out — Sony announced that “we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory” would be sent out “before the end of the year”.

At the time, PlayStation hadn’t confirmed whether more inventory would be arriving in Australia. I emailed Sony Australia team at the time, but received no response, but this afternoon the official PlayStation agency responded to my inquiry with an official confirmation.

And, unfortunately, the news was not good. Sony confirmed that Australians and New Zealanders who missed out would just have to wait:

SIE Australia and New Zealand are pleased to have fulfilled all PS5 stock available to Australians and New Zealanders in 2020. We look forward to making more stock available in 2021.

Well, shit.

That’s unfortunate news to anyone who’s been refreshing PS5 listings like crazy, or watching the never-ending scalpers on eBay command higher and higher prices. The only way to combat scalping is with supply. But since no more of that is likely to emerge until mid-January at best — assuming everyone gets a well deserved Christmas break — then we’re going to have to put up the madness for a little while longer.

On the bright side, if you’re stuck for next gen consoles, at least there’s stock available of the Xbox Series S. It also makes for a cracking retro console, which isn’t much of a consolation prize, but it’s still a banging Christmas gift. (The Dualsense controllers also work with Steam now, and it’s a cracking PC controller. They’re still in stock, too.) And while you wait, make sure you don’t fall for any of the PS5 scams floating around.

About the Author

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • And ppl called me crazy for saying I wanted to avoid the rush that could very well continue in to the new year….

    I would still love to know how many units moved through Australia this year.
    I would think a million but it could be any bloody number at this stage.

    Reply

    • I think a million is totally unrealistic – apparently Japan only sold about 120,000 during the first wave, and while there may have been more, I can’t believe Australia got any where near that amount of stock. Also, Sony was predicting something like 7million worldwide in the first 6 months of sales (or thereabouts) – if I remember correctly. So given that the majority will be sold in the US, and everyone else is getting left-overs, I suspect closer to 50,000 units in the two waves. Course – could be completely off. I just know that whatever stock was there, was effectively gone in seconds… and I’m not sure how many of those on ebay are real. I laughed when I saw a bid for $10,100 (strangely it was $1275 then a person bid $5000, then the same person out-bid themselves up to $10,000… and it’s still going…). Looking at 30d their bidding history they were all for gaming consoles. I have a sneaky suspicion they are trying to inflate their own bids. Or – if we’re lucky, it’s some industrious hacker intentionally trying to spoil their sales.

      Actually -there’s a lot of very weird bidding behaviour – another PS5’s bidding went from $2000 straight upto $4000. I’m not sure about ebay – is this normal?

      Reply

  • What’s frustrating at the moment is that the pulse wireless headset is also sold out. Some retailers straight up didn’t even get stock in. I’ve heard one announcement that there’s allocations for December yet no word on where to get some for pre-order. Yet again scalpers are selling them online for double the price…

    Reply
