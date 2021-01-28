Give Me All The GameStop Jokes

I’m not even going to pretend to understand what’s going on with GameStop — I’ll leave that to the excellent reporting of fellow Kotaku writer Ethan Gach. No, as with most things in life, I’m just here for the jokes. And social media has produced no shortage of silliness in response to this absurd situation.

As usual, Hard Drive is right on the money.

Redditor Accidentally Invests Life Savings in GameSpothttps://t.co/PaygDBLPGm — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) January 27, 2021

Jordan Deeb has the perfect image to accompany the meteoric rise of GameStop stock.

GameStop sitting amongst Tesla and Amazon after reddit users make it a Fortune 500 company pic.twitter.com/AVUtcjs6gl — Jordan Deeb (@Jordan_Deeb) January 27, 2021

Rob Rousseau has big plans for his shares.

after purchasing 2 shares of Gamestop stock as a joke pic.twitter.com/S8Kx8ddVBr — Rob (@robrousseau) January 27, 2021

E. Alex Jung speaks for everyone, “everyone” in this situation meaning me.

me, reading explanations about the gamestop stock thing pic.twitter.com/Img8k98zDX — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) January 27, 2021

Lily Simpson uses a quote by the ageless Masahiro Sakurai to encapsulate what Wall Street douchebags are thinking right now.

Wall Street: The stock market is a perfect system that reflects real economic value Reddit: Artificially boosts GameStop shares to hurt hedge fund investors Wall Street: pic.twitter.com/VDY9vGKVKi — Lily Simpson (@LilySimpson1312) January 27, 2021

Mark Finnegan offers a good solution with the ever-useful Bugs Bunny format.

The tables have turned, according to Bubba.

GameStop Reddit traders still going at it pic.twitter.com/PXxw3WKdEG — Bubba (@betoooherreraa) January 27, 2021

Janel Comeau knows a good opportunity for a Parasite reference when she sees one.

hedge fund managers: haha we would be so screwed if this GameStop stock ever went up, good thing that will never happen Reddit: pic.twitter.com/x8vR9lSKMs — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) January 27, 2021

I will never get over this meme, and ditch pony uses it to great effect.

trying to unscramble the GameStop situation pic.twitter.com/a4KdExcHUN — ditch pony (@molly7anne) January 27, 2021

Dan Hernandez still has a vendetta against Electronics Boutique after all these years, and honestly, I can’t really blame him.

This Game Stop stock stuff is hilarious, but let us not forget they acquired Electronics Boutique, and Electronics Boutique said they were holding a copy of Star Wars: Dark Forces for me on the release day in 1995 and then turned around and sold it! There are no heroes here. pic.twitter.com/dY8q78ab3w — Dan Hernandez (@CubanMissileDH) January 28, 2021

I gotta give it up to all the Twitter folks out there. That website might be a never-ending pit of despair, but that doesn’t mean we can’t laugh it up every once in a while. Keep me from doomscrolling by dropping your favourites in the comments.

