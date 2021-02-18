The Best Digital Deals From The Latest Nintendo eShop Sale

It’s a big week for Nintendo fans! If you’re looking to keep the Direct hype train going, the good news is the eShop is now hosting a massive Digital Deals sale. It’s particularly tantalising if you’re a Switch game hoarder (or you’re just looking for your next big adventure). There’s more than 1,500 titles in the latest eShop sale so if you’ve had your eye on something, likely discounted.

First, let’s run through some standouts.

Creepy puzzler Little Nightmares (the original) is going for $13.99 and contains all the scares you could ever want in a tiny, horrifying package.

The excellent Just Dance series is also on sale. 2020’s edition is $27.98 while 2021 is going for $52.76. If you’ve never tried Just Dance, I would definitely recommend it. There’s a difficulty curve that requires getting over your own embarrassment, but it’s super fun once you get into it.

READ MORE Little Nightmares 2 Will Probably Make You Sh*t Yourself

Beyond these, you can also grab the recently released Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game for $18.36, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for $22.18 (absolutely worth it) or underrated hits like Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles for $19.25.

Here’s everything else you should consider picking up in the latest eShop sale:

Brunch Club – $1.71

Civilization VI – $29.68

Carrion – $22.50

Crash Team Racing – Nitro-Fueled – $34.98

Diablo III: Eternal Collection – $44.97

Disgaea 5: Complete – $29.99

Divinity: Original Sin II – $52.50

Ghostrunner – $41.96

Going Under – $19.39

Golf With Your Friends – $17.97

Grindstone – $20.16

Just Dance 2020 – $27.98

Just Dance 2021 – $52.76

Katamari Damacy REROLL – $8.99

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – $23.79

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – $60.26

Little Nightmares – $13.99

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle – $22.18

Mortal Kombat 11 – $27.98

Moving Out – $22.50

My Hero One’s Justice 2 – $49.97

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 – $11.98

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – $22.49

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – $38.25

Overwatch: Legendary Edition – $34.97

Paradise Killer – $21.00

PHOGS! – $26.25

Roller Coaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition – $31.50

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – $18.36

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – $32.12

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $34.98

SUPERHOT – $17.49

Summer of Mara – $17.50

Super Bomberman R – $11.25

The Jackbox Party Pack 6 – $27.30

The Outer Worlds – $44.97

The Survivalists – $28.12

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – $19.25

Yooka-Laylee – $15.00

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – $18.00

Windbound – $26.97

XCOM 2 Collection – $35.98

You can check out the entire sale via your Switch console or check out Nintendo’s website for more information.

Let us know if you grab anything in the eShop sale! We always love hearing about your wild hoarding adventures.