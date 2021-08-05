Bulk Up Your Switch Library With The August Nintendo eShop Sale

Sometimes you just need a sweet, sweet shot of serotonin — and buying video games in bulk is the best and quickest way to achieve it. Nintendo has reliably been the best source of serotonin this year, with a platoon of great sales hitting the Nintendo eShop on a near-monthly basis. August is no exception, and if you’re looking to bulk up your Switch library this month with a bunch of indie and AAA hits, Nintendo once again has your back.

There’s over 1,000 games currently on sale at the Nintendo eShop including the excellent Two Point Hospital, Overcooked!, Mario + Rabbids, Mortal Kombat 11, The Survivalists, Borderlands — I could go on, but we’d be here forever. That’s how good the new eShop sale is.

As always, you’ve also got the Lego games on sale, and deals on recent hits like The Outer Worlds, Shin Megami Tensei III and Cozy Grove.

Let’s dive in with the best deals around.

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag + Rogue – $39.97

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $27.98

Children of Morta – $13.20

Cloudpunk – $22.50

Cozy Grove – $15.27

Crysis Remastered – $22.50

Darksiders Genesis – $24.72

Disgaea 5 – $29.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $14.39

Going Under – $14.47

Jump Force: Deluxe Edition – $31.98

Just Dance 2021 – $39.97

Immortals Fenyx Rising – $44.97

Lego Harry Potter Collection – $27.47

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $22.48

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle – $22.18

Moonlighter – $10.74

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate – $44.97

Moving Out – $18.75

My Hero One’s Justice 2 – $34.98

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 + Road to Boruto – $39.97

Overcooked! All You Can Eat – $42.71

Persona 5 Strikers – $66.96

Rayman Legends – $14.98

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster – $48.96

Sonic Mania – $13.47

South Park: The Stick of Truth

SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Remastered – $31.12

Summer of Mara – $15.75

The Outer Worlds – $35.98

The Survivalists – $18.75

Two Point Hospital (Jumbo Edition) – $38.45

Unravel 2 – $13.19

WWE 2K Battlegrounds – $34.97

XCOM 2 Collection – $26.98

To view everything on sale at the Nintendo eShop you can either scroll through the Current Offers tab on your Nintendo Switch console or search individual prices for games you’re keeping an eye on here.

If you’ve got anything to recommend to your fellow Kotaku Australia readers, feel free to pop into the comments below! Personally, I’m throwing my hat into the ring for Cozy Grove and Two Point Hospital — two games that’ve gotten me through Sydney’s latest lockdown.