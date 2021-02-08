eBay Is Giving Away PS5 Prize Packs Worth $1,300

In light of recent PS5 stock shortages, eBay is throwing its premium members in Australia a bone. Anyone who signs up to eBay Plus (or is already a member) this February will have the chance to win one of 20 major PS5 prize packs just for signing up.

The prize pack, worth over $1,300, includes a slick PS5 console, copies of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, a second DualSense controller, a PS5 media remote and a PS5 HD camera. Everything you need to kick off your PS5 journey.

The competition kicks off on February 16, and is open to all eBay Plus members in Australia. You can visit the promotion hub here but to enter you’ll need to send your eBay registered email address via SMS to +61 408 000 002 between 10 a.m. AEDT on February 16 and 11:59 p.m. AEDT on February 22.

New eBay Plus members will be able to nab a 30-day free trial following sign-up, but it’s important to note you’ll be charged the full $49 for a year subscription if you forget to cancel before your scheduled payment date.

That said, if you do forget eBay Plus isn’t a bad deal. The service often has deals like this one, and you’ll be able to nab free returns on eBay Plus items as well as express metro delivery in some regions.

To enter the competition, eBay Plus members can head here. There’s 20 prize packs up for grabs this February, so fingers crossed you can nab one before the promotion’s over.

For everyone else, you can stay up to date with the latest stock drops via this handy tracker or stay tuned to Kotaku Australia’s PS5 hub and socials for updates. PS5 consoles are still fairly rare, but in recent weeks they’ve been popping up in stores at random. There’s still a chance you can nab one at retail, but if you want a second bet, try eBay.

You can check out the full terms and conditions here.

Good luck!