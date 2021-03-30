Celebrate Easter By Making These Adorable Final Fantasy XIV Cosies

Easter’s coming up, which means it’s time for a ton of games to do various Easter-themed events and giveaways. Final Fantasy XIV has something a bit different for 2021: egg cosies.

If you’re not up to speed, cosies are basically hand-knitted warmers that were traditionally designed to help insulate tea pots. The first appearance of one was in 1867, according to the History of Hand Knitting bible from Richard Rutt, and as you’d expect cosies have always had a special place in British, and later on, Australian culture.

They’re the sort of thing that you’d normally see grandmothers knitting, and some Australian country towns even have their own festivals for tea cosies. The most famous one I know of is the Fish Creek Tea Cosy Festival in Victoria’s Gippsland, which runs for a staggering 10 days.

So riffing on that classic tradition, the Australian branch of Final Fantasy XIV has teamed up with Aussie creator Natalie Schwartz, the creator of Little Cosy Things.

Schwartz has recreated five classic FFXIV characters as cute little egg cosies for this Easter: the Namazu, Spriggan, Korpokkur Kid, Ronka and the adorable little Moogle. But what’s even better is that Square’s local team and Schwartz has kindly provided Kotaku Australia with guides for these little creatures so you can make them at home.

Because of all these figures are crocheted, you’ll need a 3mm hook, darning needle, scissors, stitch marker, yarn of various colours, and soft pastels/markers/makeup blush in some cases. It could make for a great little Easter gift or project, so if that’s you or someone you know, then here’s how you can bring these cute FFXIV creatures to (knitted) life.

But before you can get started, some basics. Just for clarity, these guides were prepared by Schwartz and Little Cosy Things, and if you don’t have any of the materials, hooks or other bits and bobs, everything you need will be available directly through the Melbourne-based store.

Pattern Basics

We will be working in continuous rounds for all parts of this pattern (except the leaf). Use a stitch marker on the last stitch of every round, moving it up as you go, so you can mark your place.

When following the patterns below, the number in brackets at the end of every round is the stitch count for that round. Use this to make sure you have done the correct amount of stitches for that round.

Chain (ch)

Begin with a slip knot on your hook; you will have one loop on your hook (however, this first loop does not count as a chain). Yarn over and draw the yarn through the loop – you have made one chain. Repeat for however many chain stitches the pattern requires.

Slip Stitch (sl st)

A slip stitch can be used for joining, shaping or for skipping stitches. To make a slip stitch, without yarning over, insert hook into the next stitch. Yarn over, and pull the yarn through both loops on the hook.

Single Crochet (SC)

Insert hook into next stitch, yarn over and draw up a loop (2 loops on the hook), yarn over and pull through 2 loops on the hook.

Half Double Crochet (hdc)

Yarn over and insert hook into the next stitch. Yarn over and pull up a loop (3 loops on hook); yarn over and pull yarn through all 3 loops on the hook.

Double Crochet (dc)

Yarn over and insert hook into the next stitch. Yarn over and pull up a loop (3 loops on hook); yarn over and pull through 2 loops, yarn over and pull through 2 loops once more.

Triple Crochet (tc)

Yarn over and insert hook into the next stitch. Yarn over, twice, and pull up a loop (4 loops on hook); yarn over and pull yarn through 2 loops, 3 times.

And if you need a simpler list of all the crochet terms, here it is:

ch – chain

chain st – stitch

stitch sl st – slip stitch

slip stitch sc – single crochet

single crochet hdc – half double crochet

half double crochet dc – double crochet

double crochet tc – triple crochet

triple crochet inc – (increase) 2 stitches in the same stitch

(increase) 2 stitches in the same stitch dec – (decrease) sc 2 stitches together

OK! Ready to get started? Then here we go.

How To Make A FFXIV Moogle Egg Cosy

Materials required

3mm crochet hook

darning needle

scissors

stitch marker

1 hard boiled egg

makeup blush, or soft pastels

yarn

DK/8ply cotton by Paintbox Yarns, from LoveCrafts, for the Egg Cosy in the following colours: paper white (body) black (eyes) bubblegum pink (nose) black (eyes)

DK/8ply cotton by Paintbox Yarns, from LoveCrafts, for the Egg Cosy in the following colours:

FFXIV Moogle Pattern

Body

Using white yarn:

Round 1: Make a magic ring, or chain 4 and slip stitch to the first chain to form a ring. 6 single crochet into the ring (6)

Round 2: Increase in each stitch (12)

Round 3: (1 single crochet, increase) repeat (18)

Round 4: (2 single crochets, increase) repeat (24)

Round 5: (3 single crochets, increase) repeat (30)

Round 6: 1 single crochet in each stitch (30)

Round 7: (4 single crochets, increase) repeat (36)

Round 8: 1 single crochet in each stitch (36)

Round 9: (5 single crochets, increase) repeat (42)

Round 10-13: 1 single crochet in each stitch (42)

Round 14: (5 single crochets, decrease) repeat (36)

Round 15-16: 1 single crochet in each stitch (36)

As each egg will be slightly different in size, you may need to skip round 17 if the egg cosy is too tight for your egg, or if you are using a large egg cup.

Round 17: (4 single crochets, decrease) repeat (30)

Fasten off, weave in tail.

Head

Using white yarn:

Round 1: Make a magic ring, or chain 4 and slip stitch to the first chain to form a ring. 6 single crochet into the ring (6)

Round 2: Increase in each stitch (12)

Round 3: (1 single crochet, increase) repeat (18)

Round 4: (2 single crochets, increase) repeat (24)

Round 5: (3 single crochets, increase) repeat (30)

Round 6: (4 single crochets, increase) repeat (36)

Round 7: (5 single crochets, increase) repeat (42)

Round 8-10: 1 single crochet in each stitch (42)

Round 11: (5 single crochets, decrease) repeat (36)

Fasten off, leaving a long tail.

Nose

Using pink yarn:

Round 1: Make a magic ring, or chain 4 and slip stitch to the first chain to form a ring. 6 single crochet into the ring (6)

Fasten off, leaving a long tail.

Pom Pom

Using yellow yarn:

Round 1: Make a magic ring, or chain 4 and slip stitch to the first chain to form a ring. 6 single crochet into the ring (6)

Round 2: Increase in each stitch (12)

Round 3: (1 single crochet, increase) repeat (18)

Round 4-5: 1 single crochet in each stitch (18)

Round 6: (1 single crochet, decrease) repeat (12) Stuff lightly.

Round 7: Decrease in each stitch (6)

Fasten off, with a darning needle sew closed the small hole left at the end of round 8 with the tail. Weave in the ends.

Antenna

Using black yarn:

Row 1: Chain 5. 1 single crochet in the second chain from the hook, 1 single crochet in the remaining chains.

Fasten off, leave a tail for sewing.

Arms (make 2)

Using white yarn:

Round 1: Make a magic ring, or chain 4 and slip stitch to the first chain to form a ring. 6 single crochet into the ring (6)

Round 2-7: 1 single crochet in each stitch (6)

Do not stuff. Fasten off, leaving a long tail.

Wings (make 2)

Using black yarn:

Row 1: Make a magic ring, or chain 2. 3 double crochet into the ring OR 3 double crochet into the second chain from the hook (6). Chain 3 and turn. Chain 3 does not count as a stitch, here and throughout.

Row 2: 2 double crochets in each stitch (12). Chain 3, turn.

Row 3: (1 double crochet, increase) repeat (18)

Row 4: Working down the side now of the last double crochet made, 1 single crochet. 1 single crochet around the outside of each wing. Slip stitch back into the beginning single crochet.

Fasten off, leaving a long tail.

Ears (make two)

Using white yarn:

Round 1: Make a magic ring, or chain 4 and slip stitch to the first chain to form a ring. 6 single crochet into the ring (6)

Round 2: 1 single crochet in each stitch (6)

Round 3: (1 single crochet, increase) repeat (9)

Round 4: (2 single crochet, increase) repeat (12)

Round 5: 1 single crochet in each stitch (12)

Fasten off, leaving a long tail.

Assembly

We begin by sewing the ears to the top of Moogle’s head. The ears are sewn between round 1 and 6.

Once the ears are attached, we can use them as a guide to sewn on the nose. Using the long tail, sew the nose to the head, directly in the centre of both ears, from round 5 to 8.

Next we will use a long piece of black yarn to embroider Moogle’s eye. The eyes are a slightly curved line, to look like Moogle is smiling. Use the photo below as a reference.

Stuff Moogle’s head lightly, we don’t want to make it too heavy for the egg underneath, and using the long tail, sew the head onto the body.

Next, we will sew the arms to each side of the body, using the ears as a guide. The arms are sewn just a row below where you joined the head to the body.

The wings are sewn on next. Turn your Moogle around, and taking the first wing, sew one corner of the wing to the centre of Moogle’s back, approximately 3 rows below where you joined the head and the body.

Once one wing has been sewn on, you can sew on the next wing. Again only sewing the corner of the wing to the body, directly next to the first wing.

You can now attach the antenna to the pom pom. Using the tail of the antenna, sew it to the underside of the pom pom. Take the same tail, and sew the antenna to the very top of Moogle’s head, in between the ears. Just sew down the very top 2 stitches of the antenna, and the pom pom will stand up.

Lastly, take a small brush, or a cotton tip, and using a tiny bit of pink makeup blush or chalk pastel, dust some pink onto Moogle’s cheeks, just below the eyes. As well as the inside of each ear. Less is more, use a very light hand and slowly build up the colour.

How To Make A FFXIV Korpokkur Kid Egg Cosy

FFXIV Korpokkur Kid Pattern

Body

Using lime green Yarn:

Round 1: Make a magic ring, or chain 4 and slip stitch to the first chain to form a ring. 6 single crochet into the ring (6)

Round 2: Increase in each stitch (12)

Round 3: (1 single crochet, increase) repeat (18)

Round 4: (2 single crochets, increase) repeat (24)

Round 5: (3 single crochets, increase) repeat (30)

Round 6: 1 single crochet in each stitch (30)

Round 7: (4 single crochets, increase) repeat (36)

Round 8: 1 single crochet in each stitch (36)

Round 9: (5 single crochets, increase) repeat (42)

Round 10-13: 1 single crochet in each stitch (42)

Round 14: (5 single crochets, decrease) repeat (36)

Round 15-16: 1 single crochet in each stitch (36)

As each egg will be slightly different in size, you may need to skip round 17 if the egg cosy is too tight for your egg, or if you are using a large egg cup.

Round 17: (4 single crochets, decrease) repeat (30)

Fasten off, weave in tail.

Beak (make 2)

Using grass green yarn:

Round 1: Make a magic ring, or chain 4 and slip stitch to the first chain to form a ring. 5 single crochet into the ring (5)

Round 2: Increase in each stitch (10)

Fasten off, leaving a long tail.

Wings (make 2)

Using lime green yarn:

Round 1: Make a magic ring, or chain 4 and slip stitch to the first chain to form a ring. 4 single crochet into the ring (4)

Round 2: Increase in each stitch (8)

Round 3-5: 1 single crochet in each stitch (8)

Fasten off, leaving a long tail.

Dew Drop

Using paper white yarn:

Round 1: Make a magic ring, or chain 4 and slip stitch to the first chain to form a ring. 6 single crochet into the ring (6)

Fasten off, leaving a long tail.

Stem

Using lime green yarn:

Round 1: Make a magic ring, or chain 4 and slip stitch to the first chain to form a ring. 6 single crochet into the ring (6)

Round 2-7: 1 single crochet in each stitch (6)

Round 8: Decrease, 1 single crochet, increase, 1 single crochet in next 2 stitches (6)

Round 9: 1 single crochet in each stitch (6)

Repeat round 8 and 9 – 2 more times

Round 10: (1 single crochet, increase) repeat (12)

Fasten off, leaving a long tail.

Leaf

Using lime green yarn:

Row 1: Chain 11 stitches

1 double crochet in second stitch from the hook, 2 double crochets in the next stitch, 2 triple crochets in the next 2 stitches, 2 double crochets in the next stitch, 1 double crochet in the next stitch, 1 half double crochet in the next 2 stitches, 1 single crochet in the next 2 stitches, 3 single crochets in the last stitch.

Turn and work back up the other side of the chains.

Row 2: 1 single crochet in the next 2 stitches, 1 half double crochet in the next 2 stitches, 1 double crochet in the next stitch, 2 double crochet in the next stitch, 2 triple crochets in the next 2 stitches.

Chain 2 and slip stitch into the bottom of the first stitch of row 1.

Fasten off, leaving a long tail.

Assembly

Start by sewing the dew drop onto the upper centre of the leaf, weave in the remaining tail and snip. Next, using the long tail of the leaf, sew the leaf onto the top of the stem (the first round of the stem, the rounded end, not the open end). Then sew the stem onto the centre of the head/body.

Begin by pressing both sides of the beak opening together, and using the tail, sew the two sides together, to form a closed seam. Repeat this on the second beak piece. Next, sew the two beak pieces together by a tail from either beak piece and holding the two beak seams together, one on top of the other; sew through both beaks, to form a single beak. Use what is remaining of the tail, to sew the beak to round 11 of the body. Weave in any remaining seams.

For each wing, press both sides of the opening together (like we did with the beak) and using the tail, sew the two sides together, to form a seam. Repeat for both wings.

Sew each wing to the each side of the body, between rounds 13 and 14, again using the stem to guide you for placement.

Lastly, we will sew on the eyes. Using a darning needle and black yarn, sew two eyes, one of each side of the beak on round 11. I sewed them on using an embroidery technique: French Knot.

To make a French Knot for the eyes: Insert the darning needle inside the body, and pull out through a stitch to the outside, where you would like the eye to be. Wrap the yarn around the needle, 4 times and keep it taught, while pushing the needle back down through the closest stitch. Pull through tight on the other side. A little knot should have formed for the eye. Now repeat on the other side.

Alternatively, you could use small circles of black felt to make the eyes (safety eyes will not work, as the backs will crack the egg inside).

Now, carefully slip your finished Korpokkur Kid egg cosy over your egg, and you are finished!

So if you want to bring a piece of FFXIV to life with a nice Easter touch, there’s some guides on how you can do it! If you’re curious on the craft behind the Great Serpent of Ronka, Namazu and Spriggan, we’ll have those guides uploaded later this week — so bookmark the page and check back later!

Thanks again to Natalie Schwartz of Little Cosy Things for putting together the cosies, photos and instructions. You can follow their work on YouTube and via their website.