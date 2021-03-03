See Games Differently

The Best Deals From The Green Man Gaming ‘Best Ever’ Sale

Published 32 mins ago: March 4, 2021 at 9:39 am -
Filed to:deals
game salesgreen man gaming
Image: Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
Green Man Gaming is holding its ‘Best Ever’ sale this week, with bargains to be had on a bunch of new and classic PC games. This go around, there’s a bit of a twist with the PC game deals on offer. Every day, there’ll be new and different games on sale determined by a range of ‘themes’. Thursday’s theme is ‘Your Next Career Change’ and includes titles like Destroy All Humans! (an admirable career choice), Civilization VI and Darksiders: Genesis. 

You’ll also be able to pick up hits like The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey for fairly cheap.

Every day, more deals will be added. There’s already a pretty hefty range of titles available though, so if you’re looking to get something you’ll likely find it here.

Here’s everything you should check out from the latest Green Man Gaming PC sale:

Image: Obsidian Entertainment

And here’s how the rest of the themed week in deals is shaping up:

  • FRIDAY: ‘Gaming Icons’
  • SATURDAY: ‘Bandai Namco’
  • SUNDAY: ‘Ready, Set, Play’

While we don’t know what these sales actually contain, there’s sure to be some surprises in store. Stay tuned to Green Man Gaming for the rest of the week as all these secrets and more are revealed.

