Green Man Gaming Is Flogging Off A Ton Of Cracking Games

Plenty of new video games are just around the corner, but Green Man Gaming has some killer deals on games today that are absolute must-plays.
There’s bargains high and low for AAA games, indies, classics, major expansion packs, retro titles and more. Some of the highlights include Assassin’s Creed Origins — a great time waster while in lockdown, and also great for kids with its Discovery Tour of Egypt — for $17.78. The superb roguelike Risk of Rain 2 is going for just over $20. Space fans are sorted with X4: Foundations at $31.
But there’s a ton going under the $10 mark too: Outlast 2. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Homeworld Remastered Collection, Chivalry, Cities: Skylines, Hard Reset Redux, Chrono Trigger, The Wolf Among Us, Symmetry, Breach & Clear, Wings Remastered, Redeemer, Stalker: Call of Pripyat and tons more.
Here’s a big list, links included, of what’s available:
- 7 Days to Die: $10.79
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall: $14.69
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition: $17.78
- Barotrauma: $15.60
- Borderlands 3 (Steam): $24.93
- Breach & Clear: $2.15
- Carmageddon Max Pack: $3.63
- Chrono Trigger: $9.94
- Cities Skylines: $9.02
- Civilization VI Anthology: $71.48
- Darksiders 3: $19.49
- Destiny 2 Beyond Light: Season Pass: $44.97
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition: $52.06
- Hard Reset Redux: $2.90
- Headcount (VR): $5.63
- Homeworld Remastered Collection: $5.00
- House Flipper: $18.82
- Kerbal Space Program: $9.66
- King of Seas: $26.96
- Mafia 3: Definitive Edition: $13.85
- Mafia Definitive Edition: $35.25
- Max Payne 3: $10.48
- Narita Boy: $26.96
- Necromunda: Hired Gun: $45.08
- Outlast 2: $6.44
- PGA Tour 2k21: $32.98
- Rainbow 6 Siege: $8.81
- Risk of Rain 2: $20.23
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun: $5.80
- Stalker: Call of Pripyat: $8.69
- Stellaris: $11.96
- Symmetry: $1.70
- The Outer Worlds (Steam): $24.93
- The Surge 2: $16.71
- The Wolf Among Us: $5.74
- This War of Mine: $5.79
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach: $10.74
- Warhammer Vermintide 2: $10.50
- Wings Remastered: $3.23
- X4 Foundations: $31.06
Cracking mix of games and genres there. I’m a huge fan of Barotrauma, obviously, but something like The Wolf Among Us is a great shared experience if you haven’t been through that journey. (Especially for lockdown.) Homeworld Remastered is still a unique strategy experience, and Risk of Rain 2 is one of the best shooter-roguelikes on the market by far.
The deals will all wrap up by August 5, although GMG says they’ll be adding flash sales every three days. Have a look at their full listing here just in case.
