Green Man Gaming Is Flogging Off A Ton Of Cracking Games

Published 15 mins ago: July 19, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:deals
green man gaming
Image: Bungie
Plenty of new video games are just around the corner, but Green Man Gaming has some killer deals on games today that are absolute must-plays.

There’s bargains high and low for AAA games, indies, classics, major expansion packs, retro titles and more. Some of the highlights include Assassin’s Creed Origins — a great time waster while in lockdown, and also great for kids with its Discovery Tour of Egypt — for $17.78. The superb roguelike Risk of Rain 2 is going for just over $20. Space fans are sorted with X4: Foundations at $31.

But there’s a ton going under the $10 mark too: Outlast 2. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the ShogunHomeworld Remastered CollectionChivalryCities: SkylinesHard Reset Redux, Chrono Trigger, The Wolf Among Us, Symmetry, Breach & Clear, Wings Remastered, Redeemer, Stalker: Call of Pripyat and tons more.

Here’s a big list, links included, of what’s available:

green man gaming sale
Image: X4 Foundations

Cracking mix of games and genres there. I’m a huge fan of Barotrauma, obviously, but something like The Wolf Among Us is a great shared experience if you haven’t been through that journey. (Especially for lockdown.) Homeworld Remastered is still a unique strategy experience, and Risk of Rain 2 is one of the best shooter-roguelikes on the market by far.

The deals will all wrap up by August 5, although GMG says they’ll be adding flash sales every three days. Have a look at their full listing here just in case.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

