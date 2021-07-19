Green Man Gaming Is Flogging Off A Ton Of Cracking Games

Plenty of new video games are just around the corner, but Green Man Gaming has some killer deals on games today that are absolute must-plays.

There’s bargains high and low for AAA games, indies, classics, major expansion packs, retro titles and more. Some of the highlights include Assassin’s Creed Origins — a great time waster while in lockdown, and also great for kids with its Discovery Tour of Egypt — for $17.78. The superb roguelike Risk of Rain 2 is going for just over $20. Space fans are sorted with X4: Foundations at $31.

But there’s a ton going under the $10 mark too: Outlast 2. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Homeworld Remastered Collection, Chivalry, Cities: Skylines, Hard Reset Redux, Chrono Trigger, The Wolf Among Us, Symmetry, Breach & Clear, Wings Remastered, Redeemer, Stalker: Call of Pripyat and tons more.

Here’s a big list, links included, of what’s available:

Cracking mix of games and genres there. I’m a huge fan of Barotrauma, obviously, but something like The Wolf Among Us is a great shared experience if you haven’t been through that journey. (Especially for lockdown.) Homeworld Remastered is still a unique strategy experience, and Risk of Rain 2 is one of the best shooter-roguelikes on the market by far.

The deals will all wrap up by August 5, although GMG says they’ll be adding flash sales every three days. Have a look at their full listing here just in case.