Here’s A Longer Look At Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade’s PS5 Upgrades

We got a preview of the PS5 improvements coming to Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade yesterday, but early Tuesday morning Australian time Square Enix published a longer deep dive into the benefits for the upcoming chapter.

Square Enix already revealed that Intergrade wouldn’t make full use of the PS5, simply because Square hasn’t had time to build a game from scratch for the next-gen console. That’ll likely come with Final Fantasy XVI, whenever that’s released.

The longer video below is a good opportunity to see some of the smaller, subtler changes made to Intergrade, though. Intergrade is the first game for Square that’s employed a specialist team of lighting experts. It’s especially prominent in the game’s urban areas, although the lighting brings out other background details as well.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is out on June 10, although existing Final Fantasy 7 Remake owners will get access to a free upgrade (but not the new chapter with Yuffie). Note that if you’re getting Final Fantasy 7 Remake through your PlayStation Plus subscription, you won’t get the PS5 enhancements: that’s only available to people who bought the original. I’d recommend buying the PS4 version of the game if you see a good deal between now and Intergrade‘s launch.