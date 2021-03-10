Overwatch Casually Rolls Out Xbox Series X/S Enhancements

Yesterday’s Overwatch update was all about the PachiMarchi Challenge and that hideous and/or awesome new Roadhog skin, but next-gen Xbox owners got a little something extra with the update: new graphics options for Series X/S consoles, from 4K60 to blazing-fast 120Hz.

We were so busy worrying about how our Roadhogs looked we never stopped to read the update notes, but the new enhancements are right there. Xbox Series X/S players now have a “Preferred Mode” graphics option in the game, giving them access to one of three new settings.

“Resolution” : This mode prefers higher-resolution output at the cost of some image-quality (Series X: 4K @ 60Hz, Series S: 1440p @ 60Hz)

“Balanced” : This mode prefers image-quality at the cost of resolution (Series X: 1440p @ 60Hz, Series S: 1080p @ 60Hz)

“Framerate” : This mode prefers higher frame-rate at 120 frames-per-second at the cost of both image-quality and resolution (Series X: 1440p @ 120Hz, Series S: 1080p @ 120Hz)

As a player who has eschewed 4K this console generation in favour of a pair of 120Hz monitors with 1440p support, I am very pleased. I would be more pleased if I played Overwatch more than once in a blue moon these days, but it’s great to have such a big title support my alternative monitor lifestyle.

No word yet on PlayStation 5 enhancements for Overwatch, which is likely why there wasn’t a huge deal made about the Xbox Series X/S upgrades.