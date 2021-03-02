Superloop Is Offering A Free NBN 250 Upgrade

See Games Differently

Published 2 hours ago: March 2, 2021 at 12:15 pm
If you’ve thinking about making the upgrade to an NBN 250 plan but aren’t sure which internet provider you want to go with, Superloop may have made the choice for you.

If you sign up for Superloop’s NBN 100 plan, you’ll be given a free upgrade to an NBN 250 connection for the first three months you’re with the provider.

Superloop’s NBN 250 reports typical evening speeds of 215 Mbps. Once the three month period ends, your plan will revert back to NBN 100, which has a typical evening speed of 90 Mpbs.

An NBN 250 plan would usually cost you $119.95 per month, while Superloop’s NBN 100 plan would usually set you back $89.95 per month. However, there’s an extra deal to be had.

You can also get a $15 discount for the first six months you’re with Superloop, which means you can get three months of an NBN 250 plan for $74.95 per month (and then three months of NBN 100 for the same price).

Both of these offers are available until July 31. This plan is also without a contract, so you’re able to change or leave it once this three month discount period has ended.

If you’re currently with Superloop on an NBN 100 or NBN 250 plan, the provider is also offering a free, six month upgrade to the next speed tier (provided you’ve been a customer for at least three months).

However, if you are keen on grabbing this internet plan, there’s one important thing you need to consider first.

Make sure you have the right NBN connection

There’s one major caveat to this deal – you need to have the correct NBN connection. Currently, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 are only supported by a fibre to the premises (FTTP) or hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) connections. If you don’t have these connections, well, you can’t get this deal.

If you do have HFC, I’d also double-check that your connection can support NBN 250 because only 70% of HFC customers can get speed tier at the moment.

You can check out a guide to the different kind of internet connections here.

What other NBN 250 plans are currently available?

Getting an upgrade to NBN 250 from NBN 100 is great, but how does Superloop’s plan stack up with other internet providers?

Considering you’ll only be paying $74.95 per month, Superloop’s NBN 250 plan is the cheapest available in terms of monthly costs. It’s typical evening speed also sits in the mid-range for the NBN 250 tier, making this a pretty good value deal.

Superloop’s standard NBN 250 plan has also been discounted by $20 for the first six months you’re with the provider, so you’ll only pay $99.95 per month instead of $119.95 per month.

You can check out how Superloop’s NBN 250 plan stacks up with other providers below.

Note: the listed Superloop plan is the standard NBN 250 plan, not the upgraded NBN 100.

