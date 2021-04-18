CD Projekt Still Made Almost $400 Million In 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 still isn’t on the PlayStation Store, but despite the mass refunds CD Projekt Red still managed to post record profits in 2020.

CD Projekt Red, which is due to post its annual earnings later this week, announced their estimated 2020 earnings over Twitter. It’s not the company’s official earnings — the proper audited results will be released Thursday Australian time, so there’s a chance the figures could move by a million or two here or there.

Still, there’s not liable to be any massive change from the $393.8 million ($PLN1,154 billion) net profit. It’s the biggest year CD Projekt has had in the company’s history, tripling their previous best profit record in 2015 when The Witcher 3 was released. We already know that Cyberpunk 2077 had surpassed the $US50 million mark on Steam a fortnight before the game even shipped, and the game’s more stable performance there (and larger fanbase) undoubtedly helped buffer some of the lost console sales.

The company’s annual results were due in late March, but the company postponed their investor meeting due to the massive ransomware attack on the studio. That also postponed the game’s massive 1.2 update, although that patch hasn’t helped Cyberpunk get back on the PlayStation Store yet. The studio’s optimistic Sony will eventually start selling the game again, but at the time of writing Sony still has a large notice on its Australian page saying the game has been removed until further notice.

2021 shouldn’t be all about Cyberpunk‘s redemption, though. CD Projekt re-commited to releasing next-gen ports of The Witcher 3, adding graphical improvements like real-time ray tracing, sometime this year. A second season of Netflix’s Witcher adaptation will undoubtedly help CD Projekt’s coffers. The release of the first season saw Witcher sales soar by over 550 per cent, which isn’t surprising when you consider 76 million households tuned into The Witcher‘s first season, making it one of Netflix’s most successful series of all-time.

CD Projekt’s full annual earnings report is due out on April 22 internationally. The company has already provided a broader strategy update outlining changes to their marketing and development pipeline, but there’s a chance we might hear how things are progressing for Cyberpunk 2077 on the Sony front. If something interesting develops, we’ll keep you posted.