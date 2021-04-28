Here’s The Proper Way To Celebrate Star Wars Day

May the Fourth is just around the corner, which means it’s time for everyone to celebrate their favourite scrappy, indie, sci-fi franchise: Star Wars.

There’s no wrong way to celebrate Star Wars Day – except for not actually doing anything, that is. If you’re looking for suggestions for things to do, we have a few ideas for you.

Read Star Wars

Star Wars has a pretty rich selection of books, and as far as extended universe writers go you can’t really go past Timothy Zahn. His recent return to writing his iconic character, the cunning and ruthless Admiral Thrawn, has been a pretty a good time, and well worth IT if you dug the character’s appearance in the Rebels cartoon – or if you want to get ahead of the pack before he inevitably appears in the Ahsoka Tano TV series.

If you’re more interested in something Jedi-related, Claudia Gray’s Master & Apprentice is a great Star Wars book about a Obi-Wan’s time as Qui-Gon’s Padawan. We only saw this relationship briefly in The Phantom Menace, and Gray does a good job of exploring the bond between the master and, uh, apprentice.

If you’re someone who loves a good making-of book, Taschen’s Star Wars Archives (1977–1983) might just be the definitive work for the original trilogy. This thing is overflowing with behind-the-scenes photos, production sketches and interviews with various members of the cast and crew – like Irvin Kershner and Harrison Ford discussing how the “I love you” scene in Empire should play out. Reading it for the first time, I was genuinely surprised by the amount of stuff in it that I’d never before.

Play Star Wars

The last decade of Star Wars games has been a bit spotty to say the least, so your personal mileage may vary from game to game. However, there is one shining light throughout this period: Star Wars Squadrons. This aerial combat sim is way better than it has any right to be. If you loved the X-Wing, TIE Fighter or Rogue Squadron games when growing up, this game really scratches that itch.

Available on both the PS4 and Xbox One (and playable on the newer generation of consoles), you can currently grab Star Wars Squadrons with a nice 60% off deal.

If you’re looking for something a bit more analogue, the Star Wars Rebellion is a much beloved board game around these parts. Rebellion a two-player strategy game where you either play as the Rebel Alliance or the Empire.

As the Rebels, you goal is to perform strategic strikes on the Imperial Army’s resources, while growing the size of your cause. As the Empire, it’s your job to sniff out the Rebel cell and snuff them out of existence.

Roleplay Star Wars

Are you a big fan of tabletop RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons or Pathfinder? Then I want to recommend picking up Fantasy Flight’s Star Wars Roleplaying Game.

There are three places you can begin: Edge of the Empire casts you as a group of smugglers and bounty hunters on the Outer Rim, Age of Rebellion has you running missions for the Rebel Alliance and Force and Destiny, where you play as one of the last living Jedi.

Personally? I like Edge of the Empire as I think it gives you a wider breadth of options when it comes to creating a character and roleplaying.

What I like about Star Wars RPG is that it’s not just “Dungeons & Dragons, but with lightsabers”. There are definitely shades of D&D’s influence in there, in the same way most other tabletop RPGs crib from that franchise, but I think Star Wars RPG stands as its own thing fairly well.

Imperial Assault is a mix of both the tabletop RPG (especially Age of Rebellion) and dungeon crawler board game. You play as a group of Rebels who are given various missions to complete that’ll help increase your strength while taking down the Empire. A game of Imperial Assault can usually takes around an hour or two to complete, so its not too time-consuming and less of a commitment compared to Star Wars RPG. Not that it matters, because you’ll be having too good a time to notice the clock.

Build Star Wars

LEGO’s recent Art series is a fun remix on traditional sets. It gives you the same satisfaction of building a new set to display, but the end result is different. Instead of having a spaceship or scene diorama, you’ll have a LEGO portrait of certain Star Wars characters made from many, many colourful single studs.

This Sith-focused LEGO set gives you three possible Star Wars portraits to make – Darth Maul, Darth Vader or Kylo Ren – along with the option of a giant Vader, if you happen to have three of these sets to combine.

If you’re more in the mood for a tradition LEGO set for Star Wars Day, you can’t go past the classics like the X-Wing or Millennium Falcon.

READ MORE The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch

Watch Star Wars

You hear about those Star War movies? I reckon they’re pretty good.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s phenomenal Star Wars: Clone Wars series from 2003 was recently added to Disney+, and if it’s been awhile since you’ve watched it – or you’ve never seen it – it is well worth a watch. It’s one of the best looking 2D animated series of the past two decades, and Tartakovsky manages do pack in an impressive amount of story-telling, character development and action into the series’ entire 2.5 hour runtime.

Star Wars Day is the perfect excuse to revisit the Clone Wars. Even if you rewatched it last week, you’re probably due another spin.