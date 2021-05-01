See Games Differently

There’s A Creepy Clown Video Hidden In Roblox

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: May 2, 2021 at 2:30 am -
Filed to:clowns
creative worksdistributed computingevil clownfilmsgoogleITonline gamespostmodernismrobloxsportstechnology internetwindows games
I’ve still never played Roblox and now I’m not sure I’ll ever play it after learning about a random, creepy clown video that is, for some reason, lurking in the game’s files.

In Roblox, players can input the command “?Iloveyou” and with the correct server and in-game settings, it will display a short video of a man wearing a clown mask and rubbing his head.

It’s odd, which is perfect because it was recently covered in a video from Oddheader, a YouTuber who loves Easter eggs and hidden things in old video games.

To be clear to all you expert Roblox players, I know this discovery isn’t new, but I had no idea it was in the game. A quick Google shows other players have uploaded videos of this creepy secret and often the comments are filled with players sharing stories of the first time they saw the evil clown.

Why is it here? I have no idea. But it’s a nice reminder that you can never escape terrible, creepy clowns.

