Poll: The Best Anime Adaptations Of Weekly Jump Manga

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: June 11, 2021 at 8:00 pm -
Photo: JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images, Getty Images

Shonen Weekly Jump is, perhaps, the most famous manga publication in Japan. Loads of hugely successful anime first debuted on their pages and weekly serializations. In a recent poll, fans were asked to name the best anime adaptations.

There were 2,270 votes in the poll, which was connecting through Japan’s Goo Ranking last fall. The results were published this week, and here are the top twenty-five.

24. Black Clover – 11 votes

24. Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma – 11 votes

22. High School! Kimengumi – 14 votes

22. Death Note – 14 votes

21. Hikaru no Go – 15 votes

20. To Loveru – 16 votes

19. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. – 17 votes

18. My Hero Academia – 18 votes

17. The Prince of Tennis – 23 votes

15. Captain Tsubasa – 24 votes

15. Slam Dunk – 24 votes

13. Naruto – 25 votes

13. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure – 25 votes

12. YuYu Hakusho – 26 votes

11. Assassination Classroom – 27 votes

9. Kuroko’s Basketball – 28 votes

9. Fist of the North Star – 28 votes

8. Rurouni Kenshin – 32 votes

6. KochiKame: Tokyo Beat Cops – 35 votes

6. City Hunter – 35 votes

5. Dragon Ball – 111 votes

4. Haikyu!! – 130 votes

3. Gintama – 150 votes

2. Demon Slayer – 284 votes

1. One Piece – 1,025 votes

There are some surprises, especially considering how high Naruto is and how some older shows, like City Hunter and KochiKame: Tokyo Beat Cops, still hold a place in the hearts of anime fans in Japan. Other shows, which you’d think would be on this list, are not, and the ordering, especially of the top ten, is interesting.

One Piece coming in at number one isn’t a shock, but the gulf between it and everything else sure is massive.

