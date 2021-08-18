Make Some Room On Your Shelf For These Anime Figure Deals

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There are certainly cheaper hobbies than collecting anime figures and statues. When you live in Australia, the exchange rates and import fees for those anime figures can be less than ideal sometimes. Do you really want to pay upwards of $100 for another Super Saiyan Goku statue?

It also doesn’t help that if you miss out on the pre-order for a figure, your chances of picking that figure up range from never to having to pay a 300% mark up.

Thankfully, if you’re willing to do the work you can find some solid deals online. And if you aren’t willing to do the work, well, there’s this roundup of cheap anime figures that you’re currently reading.

Here are some of the best anime figure deals you can grab right now, with prices compared against other Australian retailers.

Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.

Demon Slayer

Dragon Ball Z

Evangelion

One Piece

Sailor Moon