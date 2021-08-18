Make Some Room On Your Shelf For These Anime Figure Deals

There are certainly cheaper hobbies than collecting anime figures and statues. When you live in Australia, the exchange rates and import fees for those anime figures can be less than ideal sometimes. Do you really want to pay upwards of $100 for another Super Saiyan Goku statue?
It also doesn’t help that if you miss out on the pre-order for a figure, your chances of picking that figure up range from never to having to pay a 300% mark up.
Thankfully, if you’re willing to do the work you can find some solid deals online. And if you aren’t willing to do the work, well, there’s this roundup of cheap anime figures that you’re currently reading.
Here are some of the best anime figure deals you can grab right now, with prices compared against other Australian retailers.
Demon Slayer
- Inosuke Hashibira (Bandai Figuarts Mini) – now $46.71 (usually around $59.95)
- Zenitsu Agatsuma (Bandai Figuarts Mini) – now $45.57 (usually around $59.95)
Dragon Ball Z
- Bardock (SH.Figuarts) – now $76.76 (usually around $114.95)
- Captain Ginyu (SH Figuarts) – now $84.26 (usually around $139.95)
- Frieza First Form and Pod Set (SH Figuarts) – now $118.50 (usually around $149.95 to $159.95)
- Piccolo, The Proud Namekian (SH Figuarts) – now $88.56 (usually around $123.95)
Evangelion
- Asuka, Evangelion 3.0 (Bandai Figuarts Mini) – now $34.94 (usually around $44.95)
- Evangelion Unit 08 B-ICC (Bandai Robot Spirits) – now $141.43 (usually around $189.99)
One Piece
- Monkey D. Luffy, Paramount War (Bandai Figuarts Zero) – now $94.99 (usually around $129.95)
- Roronoa Zoro, Wano Country (Bandai Figuarts Zero) – now $75.57 (usually around $94.95)
Sailor Moon
- Sailor Mars, Animation Colour (SH Figuarts) – now $114.99 (usually around $119.95)
- Sailor Mercury, Animation Colour (SH Figuarts) – now $104.47 (usually around $119.95)
- Sailor Moon, Animation Colour (SH Figuarts) – now $113.40 (usually around $119.95)
- Sailor Venus, Animation Colour (SH Figuarts) – now $87.59 (usually around $119.95)
