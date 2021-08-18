The Best Star Wars Game Of The Last Few Years Is Only $15 Right Now

Released back in October of last year, Star Wars Squadrons was never sold as a full-price AAA game. Originally retailing for $60, before being reduced to $40 in more recent months, the intergalactic dogfighting sim is even more value for money today.

Amazon is currently selling both the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game for only $15. This game is also compatible with the PS5 via the disc, of course.

Even at full price, Squadrons was already well worth the price of entry, but if you’ve been holding off on grabbing it, now is the perfect chance to strap in. It’s the best $15 you’ll spend today, and maybe the best $15 you’ll spend all week.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Depending on your point of view, the recent run of Star Wars games has either been very satisfying or very disappointing. While we wait for the one true king of Star Wars games to finally return, we at least have Star Wars Squadrons, a game that is way better than it has any right to be.

For just the campaign alone, which is the most Star Wars thing EA has released since Knights of the Old Republic – even more than Jedi Fallen Order for my money – that’s a cracking deal. And just to hammer the point home, here’s a snippet from Luke’s coverage on just how good Squadrons’ take on Star Wars really is:

This is exactly what EA should have been doing from day one. Squadrons is a small game with limited ambitions. It wasn’t full-priced, it won’t have DLC, its singleplayer mode is little more than an overblown tutorial and its multiplayer is limited as well. But by God is it Star Wars. With the possible exception of Battlefront II’s brief and surprisingly enjoyable singleplayer, Squadrons is maybe the best Star Wars experience since Dark Forces; not the best game set in the Star Wars universe, but one of the best, most authentic depictions of the universe in a game.

Luke’s exactly right. Squadrons is the kind of Star Wars game people hoped EA would make ever since they released the first Battlefront. It’s a throwback to the classic X-Wing, TIE Fighter and Star Wars spin-off games from the late ’90s and early ’00s.

It’s great fun, and today, also great value. You can grab a $15 copy of Star Wars Squadrons for the PS4 here and for the Xbox One here.