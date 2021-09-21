eBay’s Giving Away More PS5 Prize Packs This Week

If you’re not already an eBay Plus member and you’re hankering for a PlayStation 5, you should strongly consider signing up this week. From September 23 to September 30, eBay Plus users will have the chance to win one of 48 PlayStation 5 prize packs valued at over $1,600 by entering a text-based prize draw.

Each pack contains a PlayStation 5 console, four games (FIFA 22, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Far Cry 6), an additional black DualSense controller, a PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset, a PS5 media remote, a PS5 HD camera and a PS5 DualSense charging station.

Basically, everything you need to have a roaring good time gaming. (Importantly, it’ll also let you play Deathloop, one of 2021’s best new games.)

Users will be able to enter once if they’re an eBay Plus member, and twice if they purchase an eBay Plus badged item on eBay during the entry period.

How to enter eBay’s PS5 competition

If you’re a current or new eBay Plus subscriber, all you’ll need to do is send your eBay plus registered email address (ie. the account you log into eBay with) via SMS to +61 480 000 020 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. AEST on Thursday, September 23 and 11:59 a.m. AEST on Thursday, September 30.

Once you text that number, you’ll go into the running to win one of the major PlayStation 5 prize packs. There are some T&Cs you’ll need to be across here, but the basics are: you need to be over 18 to enter, a legal resident of Australia and not an employee of eBay. Other than that, you’ll be in with a fair chance.

Is it a very transparent attempt to get people to sign up to eBay Plus? Undoubtedly. But it’s a pretty useful service if you’re frequently purchasing items from the platform, and the chance to win a PlayStation 5 is pretty swell considering you still can’t walk into a store and grab one.

An eBay Plus membership will currently run you $4.99 a month, or $49 a year. And if you win a PlayStation 5 for that price? The deal’s even sweeter. Just make sure to remember your entry before the prize draw is up.