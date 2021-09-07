Krispy Kreme’s New Pokémon Collab Is Adorable And Delicious

Life is filled with inseparable pairs. Chicken and chips. Bacon and eggs. And now, Pokémon and donuts. In its newest collab, Krispy Kreme has chosen to link up with everybody’s favourite pocket monsters — and the results are downright adorable and delicious. They’re available at Krispy Kreme stores from today, and they’re one finger-licking lockdown snack you should absolutely treat yourself to.

The Pokémon x Krispy Kreme collab introduces several new and returning flavours, all wrapped up in gorgeous Pokémon-themed icing.

There’s an Original Glazed Poké Ball topped with red sprinkles, a chocolate crème Pikachu, a green apple iced Bulbasaur, a custard-filled Charmander and a strawberry-filled Squirtle in this lot, and they’re all fab.

Thanks to the kind folks at Krispy Kreme, Kotaku Australia was able to get hands-on with the new donuts for a taste test.

The Poké Ball and Pikachu are more traditional Krispy Kreme flavours, which means high sugar and sweetness — but the chocolate plaques balance out the flavour pretty effectively for an all-round excellent taste. They’re good, but the real winners of the new Krispy Kreme collab are Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbasaur.

The Bulbsaur is the only one of these three that isn’t filled, but the donut more than makes up for it with its gorgeous green apple topping. The icing here isn’t extremely sweet, and the apple flavour is strong without being overpowering. It means the entire donut is a pleasant joy as well as being super cute (even if you do have to eat Bulbasaur’s face).

The Squirtle is also very good, but for different reasons.

While it’s layered with icing like the rest of the donuts, it has the distinction of being the only jam-filled donut of the set. And as everyone knows, jam-filled donuts are wonderful. If every donut of this set was jam-filled, I wouldn’t complain. The flavour here is just that good.

The real overall winner here, though, is Charmander — for looks and for taste.

I strongly believe custard-filled donuts are the purest form of donut, because the custard flavour tends to balance out those strong sugary tastes — and that’s exactly what’s going on with Charmander. The custard is perfect, and paired with the white chocolate icing, you’ve got a winning formula.

All in all, Krispy Kreme has chosen some very good flavours for its Pokémon collab. While the Poké Ball and Pikachu variants are slightly too plain for my liking, the core starter Pokémon are the perfect treat, and they look fantastic to boot.

How to grab the Krispy Kreme x Pokémon donuts for yourself

If you’re in the mood for a little lockdown treat (or you just really, really deserve it), you can currently order any of the Pokémon donuts via Krispy Kreme online click-and-collect or delivery, or grab them in store.

They’ll only be available every two weeks starting from September 7, so if you want any of these for yourself, you’ll need to hop online and see when Krispy Kreme are releasing them in your area.

The Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Pikachu and Poké Ball designs will run you $3.75 for an individual donut, or $29.95 for a dozen that includes all designs and six Original Glazed donuts.

Whether you’ve had a hard week or not, they’re a great little treat to lift your spirits.

You can find out more on the Krispy Kreme website.