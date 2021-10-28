Dr. Dre Is Making Music For An Upcoming GTA Game, Says Snoop Dogg

Rockstar Games recently revealed Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which launches digitally next month and hits store shelves in December. Alongside this high-profile return to the franchise’s past, though, the developer is presumably still working on its future. Now, according to comments made by Snoop Dogg on a Rolling Stone podcast, it seems his fellow rap luminary, Dr. Dre, may be working on music for an unannounced GTA game. Snoop’s comments also suggest he might be collaborating with Dre on the music, or contributing some music of his own.

In the episode, which will be available to stream on November 3, Snoop says Dre is in the studio right now, making “great fucking music” for a Grand Theft Auto game. Which one, though, is unclear.

“I do know he’s in the studio,” Snoop said on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I do know he’s making great fucking music. And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that’s coming out. So I think that that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game.”

Rockstar Games declined to comment on the matter.

Whether this is true or not, this wouldn’t be Dre’s first involvement with Grand Theft Auto. He made a brief cameo in GTA V Online during the Cayo Perico Heist mission, alongside Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine and producer DJ Pooh. He doesn’t stay long; his phone with “a lot of fucking music” was stolen, so he dips out to handle his business.

Though Rockstar hasn’t confirmed that he’s working on music for Grand Theft Auto, if it turns out to be true, Dre would also not be the only rapper to produce songs for the series. The Alchemist and Oh No contributed to the original score for GTA V, while Eminem signee and producer DJ Green Lantern was behind tracks for GTA IV’s hip-hop station The Beat 102.7.

What makes this collaboration notable is the fact that Dre hasn’t released music in some six years. Formerly a member of hardcore rap group N.W.A., his last solo product was 2015’s Compton. He’s also working on what’s allegedly his final album, Detox, though no one knows where that is.

News about GTA VI has been scant. The lack of information about Rockstar’s next magnum opus is driving players mad, to the point where they are interrupting live shows to demand something — anything — about the game. Some even think this road in Virginia is connected to GTA VI.