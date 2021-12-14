This Is The Way To The Best LEGO Star Wars Deals In Australia

While collecting and building LEGO is a nice way to keep your brain and hands busy, the individual price tags for certain sets can be enough to make your heart race. Especially if it’s a major brand, like Star Wars.

If you’re a casual or hardcore LEGO collector, you know how pricey sets can get, so being able to save some money is always welcome.

Here are some of the best LEGO sets that are available right now – most of which are Star Wars-related. Just in time for Christmas too.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

The best LEGO Star Wars deals

Sitting at just over 30cm tall, this R2-D2 is a great build for LEGO and Star Wars fans alike. This set is a pretty faithful reproduction of everyone’s favourite astromech droid, with opening hatches, an adjustable periscope, a rotating head that also houses Luke’s lightsaber, along with a third leg that can retract into its body.

You can pick up the LEGO R2-D2 building set while it’s on sale here.

You’ve got two options. You can bring this in while it’s on sale, or you can bring it in at full price – because, good lord, is Star Wars LEGO expensive. The Razor Crest set includes a pre-Beskar armour Mando fig, along with Grogu, Greef Karga, IG-11 and a Scout Trooper.

The LEGO Razor Crest is available here.

Speaking of The Mandalorian, Moff Gideon’s Imperial Light Cruiser from the second season’s finale is also on sale. It comes with minifigs for almost every main character from the show – BYO Boba Fett. This set is about 60cm long and 22cm wide, so clear out some shelf space before you start building it.

You can pick up the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser for $199 here.

This is a great little display set. While the more high-end LEGO Star Wars sets are usually reserved for the franchise’s iconic spaceships, every now and then, the company puts at something a bit smaller. There’s some fine attention to detail for this LEGO Probe Droid, making it one of those sets that look good no matter where you display it. Being able to save $20 off it is pretty good too. Grab it here.

There’s a lot of LEGO Star Wars deals available at the moment. This set is a nicely detailed recreation of Darth Vader’s meditation chamber from The Empire Strikes Back. It’s a good display piece that you can easily place on a shelf or desk.

Its usual $110 retail price is maybe a bit too much, but the almost $45 discount brings it down to something a bit more reasonable. Pick it up here.

The best other LEGO deals

LEGO Busts (save up to $35.59)

If you’re someone who buys LEGO sets purely for the display value, this range is more or less made for you. These busts usually retail for $89.99 each. Here are the LEGO sets you can currently grab on sale:

LEGO Super Mario sets (save up to $40.99)

While your mileage may vary with the actual playability of the LEGO Super Mario sets, you can’t deny that they did a great job of translating the various Mario settings and characters into LEGO. Released last year, I’d say the biggest turn-off for this series was the fairly expensive price tags – especially the starter set, which is the only way you can get a Mario figure.

The good news is, a few of these LEGO sets are currently on sale, for prices that are easier to justify. With the new Luigi sets, now’s a good time to build up some expansions sets for cheap.

Comes together in a snap!

Get your hands around the LEGO Infinity Gauntlet here.

Is your green thumb more of a touch of death? Well, here’s a plant that you’ll never have to worry about killing. The LEGO Bird of Paradise has had $64.99 trimmed from its price tag, so you can pick it up for $105.

LEGO has spared no expense for this 1,677 piece model of the Ferrari 488 GTE. This Technic set has an absurd level of detail, both inside and out. It’s such a faithful replica that the V8 engine even has moving pistons.

The LEGO Technic 488 GTE “AF Corse #51” is currently on sale for $229 on Amazon Australia, down from the usual RRP of $299.99.