Horizon Forbidden West Has Been Rated In Australia

Horizon Forbidden West has become the second PlayStation exclusive in as many days to receive a rating in Australia.

The Australian Classification Board has given the game an M rating, citing moderate science fiction themes and violence as the facts that drove its considerations.

Like Gran Turismo 7‘s rating in Australia yesterday, Horizon Forbidden West following suit is entirely unsurprising and completely in line with the rating its predecessor received.

Horizon Forbidden West is the sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn. The Nora Tribe charges Aloy with investigating a forbidden land stricken with a deadly plague that kills anything it infects. Aloy’s journey to stop the plague will take her to new lands, deeper into the lost history of her world, and even deep under the sea.

The original game was beloved for its characters, world, and story. Its gameplay melded action and RPG genres in a way that was dynamic and pulled players in. It drew inspiration from games like The Witcher 3 and Far Cry, while introducing new ideas of its own. Its striking robotic animals immediately struck a chord with audiences. Slowly peeling armour from these robots with trick arrows and traps elevated Horizon‘s combat above its contemporaries. It also had the distinction of being an entirely new IP in an era piled high with sequels and remakes.

Only two months to go, Horizon fans.

You can check out the full classification listing here. Horizon Forbidden West launches exclusively for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.