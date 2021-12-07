I Have More Ideas For The PlayStation 5 Faceplates, Back Me Up

Just in case you missed it, we covered the news of Sony getting the patents for what looks like PlayStation 5 faceplates the other day, which was first reported by OPAttack. With this news, we couldn’t help but wonder what they would look like and ponder which direction Sony would take in terms of their designs.

PlayStation, these are my requests.

I am an artist. I’m not a good artist, but I have been paid to draw a goblin before. And so I have decided to take it upon myself to design some potential faceplates for PlayStation to use for future accessory releases. If you are reading this and have decision-making powers at PlayStation, welcome and please take a look.

Invisible

This one is fairly stock standard. What if there were PlayStation 5 faceplates that made the console invisible? I know many gamers like to flaunt their ownership of the console, but what about those gamers that feel like the PlayStation 5 doesn’t match the scenery of their house? Or what if they want to scare their friends and family into thinking their house is haunted by a powerful gaming console that can play the latest next-gen games?

Spider-Man (But Bad)

Sometimes it’s the shitty thing in life that make it all the better. This design takes into account the console exclusivity of the newer Spider-Man games, but also has a child-like charm about it. It portrays Spider-Man how he should be: eight-legged. The inclusion of the ‘cool S’ also suggests this is a very cool faceplate and, as a whole, would be a terrific addition to anybody’s home decor.

Chips (Fries In America)

I love chips (fries in America). They have to be among my favourite snacks. Chips (fries in America) are salty, potatoey, delicious, and maybe nutritious. I love to be reminded of chips (fries in America) whenever I possibly can, so why not have a PlayStation 5 resemble chips (fries in America)? This faceplate would be a little bit fun and crazy, while also reminding gamers that it is not actually chips (fries in America), but in fact a PlayStation 5 as written on the container design.

Console With Cheeks

Everybody is wondering, “What if a PlayStation 5 had a fatty?” This is an incredibly popular question asked by all, so I thought it would make complete sense to design a PlayStation 5 faceplate that had a trunk full of junk. While the rest of the PlayStation 5 faceplate would be tough, the cheeks will also be tough. No funny business, this is a gaming console made for playing video games. Do NOT get any ideas. Keep your mind out of the gutter please.

Sandwich

This one has to be my favourite. Using the incredible technology that PlayStation has to offer, why not make faceplates that make the PlayStation 5 look exactly like a sandwich? Gamers, much like most people, love to consume food. The design of the PlayStation 5 itself is practically begging to look like a sandwich, so it only makes sense to go all out and make the PlayStation 5 look exactly like a sandwich.

And these are my ideas for the PlayStation 5 faceplates that PlayStation could potentially release. Sony, I would love to hear back from you on whether or not you will use them. I do not require financial reimbursement, but I will accept any profits made from the toys based off these designs that are released.