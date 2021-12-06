See Games Differently

What N64 Game Do You Want Added To The Switch Library?

Published 3 hours ago: December 6, 2021 at 5:02 pm
What N64 Game Do You Want Added To The Switch Library?
Image: Nintendo

Please, Nintendo, I would like some more.

Many are saying that the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library of Nintendo 64 games is not only abysmally small and clunky, but the addition of titles is slow as hell. With the newest title being Paper Mario and a datamine showing more games to come, many of us can’t help but pray for our favourites to be added.

Me personally? Easy. I need Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards to be added to the Switch N64 library.

Image: Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards / Nintendo.

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards was released in 2000 and developed by HAL Laboratory for the Nintendo 64. It’s the first 3D rendition of Kirby and follows the pink orb as he goes on a mission to reassemble a sacred crystal that has been shattered by Dark Matter. The game stays true to the side-scrolling platformer style of the previous titles in the series, but the 3D aspect really solidifies the round spherical nature of Kirby. I know this game is notoriously easy and was clearly made as Baby’s First Platformer, but Kirby 64 holds a special place in my heart for its bright and cute design, the introduction of new adorable characters, and the nostalgia of playing my very first Kirby game. Kirby 64 was also one of many titles available as part of the Wii and WiiU’s Virtual Console, so why not bring it back on the Switch as well? For me? Please?

With Kirby and The Forgotten Land heading over to the Switch, with said game being the first Kirby game to foray into full 3D gameplay, I think it would be neat for players to be able to witness the first time Kirby was partially 3D. A really great “look at how far we’ve come!” moment.

Kotaku editor David Smith also weighs in with Jet Force Gemini, which he says is the forgotten, unsung hero of Rare’s legendary N64 era.

Image: Jet Force Gemini / Rare.

“It’s an original IP that follows a pair of space-faring twins and their Mega Man-esque jet dog, Lupus, on a quest to stop a horde of insect-like drones led by the evil Mizar. Players move from world to world, saving Tribals, a survivor race imprisoned by Mizar. It attempted to blend the frenetic feel of a classic arcade shooter with the then-modern platform sensibilities of Super Mario 64 or Banjo Kazooie, and, though flawed, contained exciting and challenging boss battles throughoutIts favourite trick, however, was throwing large numbers of enemies at the player, forcing them to learn and master its dodge mechanics to survive,” he says.

Jet Force Gemini launched in October of 1999. Though it was critically well-received at the time, it failed to match the success of other Rare releases. Its sales were somewhat cannibalised by Rare’s own Donkey Kong 64, which launched only a month later. By the time Perfect Dark and Banjo-Tooie launched in 2000, JFG had already been forgotten. This is exactly the kind of game the Expansion Pack platform should serve – an overlooked title from a beloved studio at the peak of its powers. I hope Nintendo gives it a run.”

I also went to my most and least favourite social media platform in the world, Twitter, to get the public’s thoughts.

 

 

There’s plenty more where that came from, which is why I’ve got to ask: which Nintendo 64 game do you think should be added to the library, based on notoriety or even your own personal desire? Let us know down in the comments!

Comments

  • I would like:
    007 Goldeneye
    007 The World is Not Enough
    Bomberman 64
    Diddy Kong Racing
    Mischief Makers
    Mission Impossible

    Reply

  • I can’t think of any games that’d make that price worth it. That said most of the games I would want are the ones that would be unlikely due to copyright and license nightmares: Goldeneye and the the WCW games.

    Reply
