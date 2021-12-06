What N64 Game Do You Want Added To The Switch Library?

Please, Nintendo, I would like some more.

Many are saying that the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library of Nintendo 64 games is not only abysmally small and clunky, but the addition of titles is slow as hell. With the newest title being Paper Mario and a datamine showing more games to come, many of us can’t help but pray for our favourites to be added.

Me personally? Easy. I need Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards to be added to the Switch N64 library.

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards was released in 2000 and developed by HAL Laboratory for the Nintendo 64. It’s the first 3D rendition of Kirby and follows the pink orb as he goes on a mission to reassemble a sacred crystal that has been shattered by Dark Matter. The game stays true to the side-scrolling platformer style of the previous titles in the series, but the 3D aspect really solidifies the round spherical nature of Kirby. I know this game is notoriously easy and was clearly made as Baby’s First Platformer, but Kirby 64 holds a special place in my heart for its bright and cute design, the introduction of new adorable characters, and the nostalgia of playing my very first Kirby game. Kirby 64 was also one of many titles available as part of the Wii and WiiU’s Virtual Console, so why not bring it back on the Switch as well? For me? Please?

With Kirby and The Forgotten Land heading over to the Switch, with said game being the first Kirby game to foray into full 3D gameplay, I think it would be neat for players to be able to witness the first time Kirby was partially 3D. A really great “look at how far we’ve come!” moment.

Kotaku editor David Smith also weighs in with Jet Force Gemini, which he says is the forgotten, unsung hero of Rare’s legendary N64 era.

“It’s an original IP that follows a pair of space-faring twins and their Mega Man-esque jet dog, Lupus, on a quest to stop a horde of insect-like drones led by the evil Mizar. Players move from world to world, saving Tribals, a survivor race imprisoned by Mizar. It attempted to blend the frenetic feel of a classic arcade shooter with the then-modern platform sensibilities of Super Mario 64 or Banjo Kazooie, and, though flawed, contained exciting and challenging boss battles throughout. Its favourite trick, however, was throwing large numbers of enemies at the player, forcing them to learn and master its dodge mechanics to survive,” he says.

“Jet Force Gemini launched in October of 1999. Though it was critically well-received at the time, it failed to match the success of other Rare releases. Its sales were somewhat cannibalised by Rare’s own Donkey Kong 64, which launched only a month later. By the time Perfect Dark and Banjo-Tooie launched in 2000, JFG had already been forgotten. This is exactly the kind of game the Expansion Pack platform should serve – an overlooked title from a beloved studio at the peak of its powers. I hope Nintendo gives it a run.”

I also went to my most and least favourite social media platform in the world, Twitter, to get the public’s thoughts.

ooo snowboard kids 2, might be nostalgia speaking but hands down one of the best n64 games ever — david allegretti (@davidallegretti) December 6, 2021

-Goldeneye. foundational FPS, would benefit from even the mild upgrades Nintendo has implemented on other Switch Online games

-Rocket Robot on Wheels. Breakout project by Sucker Punch, who are still a major studio and don’t have it published on any other platform — dale bastion (@DaleBastion) December 6, 2021

Extreme-G! I think this came out before F-Zero X, but anyway it was some good times zipping through futuristic landscapes. pic.twitter.com/KWrR0DKV8L — Tom Roberts (@kriegaffe) December 6, 2021

Goldeneye, because I’ve never experienced joy like its multiplayer slappers round — glandular lansbury ???? (@carolinerannard) December 6, 2021

donkey kong 64 — dan nolan (@dannolan) December 6, 2021

just a great original game pic.twitter.com/WT4DN2BiO2 — bones old peeved austin (@DukeLongley) December 6, 2021

There’s plenty more where that came from, which is why I’ve got to ask: which Nintendo 64 game do you think should be added to the library, based on notoriety or even your own personal desire? Let us know down in the comments!