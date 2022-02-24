Gran Turismo 7 Gameplay: Everything You Need To Know

The long drought between Gran Turismo 7 updates is finally over. The latest instalment in one of the greatest driving simulator franchises ever is on its way to the PlayStation 5.

Gran Turismo 7 Updates

Sony has spent the last few years maintaining a drip-feed of updates on Gran Turismo 7. That all changed in February, when PlayStation dropped its most recent State of Play broadcast: a full 30 minutes of brand new Gran Turismo 7 gameplay.

Among the features spotlit during the show: the new Music Rally mode, which substitutes a Time Trial countdown for a BMP countdown timed to special background music. Other updates included specifics on how the game’s dynamic weather system affects track and tyre temperatures and a look at the new GT Cafe where players can learn more about cars in their collection.

Gran Turismo Gameplay

Returning fans won’t need any specific updates on Gran Turismo 7. They already know what this game is about. Gran Turismo 7 is a driving simulator created by Japanese studio Polyphony Digital. PD has been the studio in charge of the GT series since it debuted on the PlayStation 1 in 1997.

Because GT7 is a pure driving simulator, new players may find it somewhat more difficult than a typical driving game. In Gran Turismo 7, Polyphony Digital creates a gameplay experience that approximates being behind the wheel of a real race car in every way. The studio tests and models hundreds of cars in every GT game so that they all handle as closely as possible to their real-life counterparts.

Gran Turismo 7 includes a huge number of real-world tracks in addition to its long list of real cars. From Formula 1 standbys like the Red Bull Ring and Spa, to fictional Gran Turismo classics like Trial Mountain, there’s a track and school of driving to suit every taste. You can get an idea for tracks like these in a recent Gran Turismo 7 trailer all about the Daytona International Speedway.

Gran Turismo gameplay is all about the art of the drive. How cleanly can you race among a jostling pack of competitors? Are you fast enough through the turns to gain track positions? How well can you manage your tyres and keep your car operating at peak performance? It’s all in here.

Gran Turismo Trailer

The latest trailer for Gran Turismo 7 is the spirit of racing and the passion for motorsport. It’s only short, but it provides a look at the game’s beautiful, 4K, raytraced graphics and vehicle models.

Gran Turismo 7 is now available for preorder at your nearest games retailer. It launches March 4, 2022, exclusively for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.