See Games Differently

Cancelled N64 Game Carnivalé: Cenzo’s Adventure Has Been Released By Preservationists

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 3 hours ago: March 7, 2022 at 12:19 pm -
Filed to:Carnivalé
Carnivalé: Cenzo's Adventuredeane taylorhelena bonham carterhugh laurielost median64nintendo 64terraglyph interactive studiostim burtonvatical entertainmentvideo game preservation
Cancelled N64 Game Carnivalé: Cenzo’s Adventure Has Been Released By Preservationists
Image: Forest of Illusion

We love a bit of lost media getting found, and this time it’s a game that never even got released, Carnivalé: Cenzo’s Adventure for the Nintendo 64. Another win for video game preservation.

Carnivalé: Cenzo’s Adventure was an unreleased 3D platformer for the Nintendo 64. It was developed by Terraglyph Interactive Studios and published by Vatical Entertainment. The game was based on the 2000 animated film Carnivalé, which was directed by former Tim Burton art director Deane Taylor. The film featured voice acting by Helena Bonham Carter and Hugh Laurie in its English dub.

The film follows a group of children who are lured into a time travel portal that takes them to an amusement park. Of course, in twisted Burton fashion, not all is as it seems. Though the film was considered lost media for several years, it looks like a copy is now available to watch on the Internet Archive.

The N64 video game tie-in, on the other hand, was showcased at E3 1999 but never released. In a new video from the video game preservationist YouTube channel, Hard4Games explains its disappearance. The game was never released due to the studio facing financial issues.

Thankfully, the game has been found and released to the public. It comes thanks to Baker64 and Nintendo preservationist group Forest of Illusion.

The game seems to roughly follow the plot of the film, where a group of kids get stuck in a wacky amusement park. However, the gameplay looks like it’s less a story and more like a collection of mini-games, consisting mainly of grinding for coins and playing carnival games.

While the YouTube video covers more content than the E3 showcase seemingly did (the E3 build was ‘noted for being pretty incomplete’), commenters have also suggested that there’s more to the game than shown in the video. So while it seems like the game hadn’t finished being developed, they definitely got a fair bit of it done.

If you’d like to check it out for yourself, you can find it on the Forest of Illusion website.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.