The New Movies, TV Shows And Games Releasing In Time For The 2022 Easter Weekend

We’re coming up to another long weekend. And it’s not just any long weekend, it’s the Easter long weekend which means you may be lucky enough to get a whole four days off in a row. With such a hefty chunk of time off and more of this rainy weather expected it’s a good time to turn to some quality entertainment, and luckily there’s no shortage of options for the Easter weekend.

Whether it’s going to the cinema, binging a new show or catching up on your gaming pile of shame, the long weekend is a perfect time to do it. So to help you plan your entertainment schedule, we’ve gathered some suggestions for new things you can dive into over the Easter weekend (which is from April 15-18 FYI).

What to stream over the Easter weekend?

Moon Knight

If you’re yet to catch up on Marvel’s latest superhero series the Easter weekend is the time to do it.

Moon Knight is Marvel’s darkest and most supernatural series yet. It stars Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift shop employee who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. Steven learns he is sharing his head with Marc Spector, a mercenary who is also acting as the avatar for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

Come April 15 there will be three episodes of Moon Knight out in the world so plant yourself on the couch for a binge watch.

Moon Knight is streaming weekly on Disney+.

Luxe Listings Sydney – Season 2

Stuck at home over Easter? Let’s all gaze in envy at the homes we’d rather be living in because Luxe Listings Sydney has a second season on Amazon Prime Video.

Luxe Listings follows three real estate agents who are hustling to showcase some of the most elite properties in Sydney and land a successful deal.

Watch it over on Amazon Prime Video.

Turning Red

Easter traditionally means family time for many people, and what better movie to watch with your family than a Pixar film?

Turning Red is Pixar’s latest adorable and heartwarming story about a teenage girl dealing with that uncomfortable period of time known as puberty. She loves drawing, fawns over boy bands and fights with her mum. She also turns into a giant red panda whenever she has an emotional outburst – oh, so very relatable.

You’ll find it on Disney+.

Elite – Season 5

Elite, the Spanish high school drama which can be best described as Gossip Girl meets Euphoria, is back for its fifth season on April 8. The show follows the rivalry between social classes at high school, which leads to all kinds of insane stakes, including murder.

When you’re done with that you can also dive into the second season of Bridgerton on Netflix, if you haven’t already devoured it.

You’ll find both shows over on Netflix.

The Girl From Plainville

If you need a chilling true crime story to obsess over during the Easter weekend, Stan has the answer with the new series The Girl From Plainville.

The series dives into the “texting suicide” case which saw Conrad Roy III take his own life and Michelle Carter being convicted of involuntary manslaughter. More broadly it’s a look at the negative impact technology and social media can have on mental health.

Watch it over on Stan.

Upload – Season 2

Upload is one of those TV shows you may have missed in 2020, but you most definitely should make time for it if you haven’t seen it.

The series is a comedic look at what would happen if we all paid to upload our consciousness into a digital metaverse after we died. The series protagonist, Nathan, is uploaded against his will into this new virtual world and is forced to live under the thumb of his demanding (and still alive) girlfriend who paid for his spot. The series comes from The Office U.S. creator Greg Daniels so expect a few laughs.

Watch Upload seasons 1 and 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

HALO

By the time the Easter weekend rolls around, we’ll have our first look at the long-awaited HALO TV show. Let that sink in.

The long weekend is the perfect time to check out this TV adaptation of the successful video game franchise. The show stars Pablo Schreiber as the masked hero Master Chief who is enlisted into a 26th century battle against the alien threat known as the Covenant.

HALO premieres on Paramount+ on March 24.

Gunpowder Milkshake

You’d be forgiven for missing Gunpowder Milkshake in cinemas seeing as it released right in the heart of lockdowns last year, but now Aussies can stream the film at home.

Gunpowder Milkshake stars Karen Gillan as an assassin who reunites with her mother to protect an 8-year-old girl from a lethal crime syndicate.

Check it out over on Binge.

What’s on at Australian cinemas over the Easter weekend?

Looking at the movie release calendar we have a fair few new movies in cinemas for the Easter weekend.

One movie you should absolutely make time to see is Everything Everywhere All At Once. The film is a zany sci-fi action film, starring Michelle Yeoh as a disheartened laundromat owner who is flung into the wild vasts of the multiverse after she is called upon to stop an evil being. It’s a wild ride that you won’t regret.

Elsewhere you can also check out The Lost City starring Sandra Bullock as a popular book author who is kidnapped by a billionaire in the hopes she will be able to lead him to the secret treasure mentioned in her latest novel. Channing Tatum also stars as the cover model of the book franchise who decides to play the hero and rescue her.

The third film in the Harry Potter spin-off series Fantastic Beasts is a new release in cinemas. The Secrets of Dumbledore will continue the unknown origins of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore with Jude Law facing off against Mads Mikkelsen’s dark wizard Grindelwald.

For families, we’ll also have the surprisingly successful video game sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the animated comedy adventure The Bad Guys.

Now, let’s hope these don’t get delayed!

What games should you catch up on over Easter?

If video games are your passion then a long weekend signals some quality time with your consoles.

In perfect timing for a weekend with the family, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will finally be making its way to shelves. The game is perfect for Star Wars fans both old and new.

If you haven’t caught up on the plethora of releases from February and March then now is the time. Players have the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, Gran Turismo 7 and Ghostwire Tokyo to choose from.

Other entertainment options for the Easter weekend

Of course, your entertainment options aren’t limited to just screen media over the Easter weekend, and plenty of outdoor retailers, restaurants and events are open for the long weekend.

For many Sydneysiders, the Royal Easter Show is a yearly tradition. The show is going full steam ahead with a COVID-safe plan this year so start saving for showbags.

For folks in Melbourne, the epic musical Hamilton will have just opened at Her Majesty’s Theatre so definitely support the local theatre scene and check it out if you can snag a ticket.

If a weekend of baking, cooking and experimenting in the kitchen is on the cards for you we’ve got some Easter-inspired recipes that can help you out. And of course, don’t forget to get your Easter eggs sorted ahead of time. Proper snackage is required for a long weekend at home.

We’ll keep you posted on more entertainment options as the Easter weekend approaches.