Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes In Australia

Announced in a direct earlier this year, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a new spinoff title that combines the tactical RPG elements of traditional Fire Emblem games with the hack-and-slash gameplay of titles like Dynasty Warriors. On paper, it sounds pretty great. Fire Emblem: Three Houses is one of the Switch’s best titles, and we had a blast with the Zelda-Musou-mashup Hyrule Warriors, so we’re pretty excited to see how this new spinoff title plays out.

Three Hopes is a follow up to the 2017 Fire Emblem Warriors but uses the characters and settings from Three Houses. The game presents you with three branching storylines, which are based around which of the three houses you choose to align yourself with on their quest to rule Fódlan – Scarlet Blaze, Azure Gleam, and Golden Wildfire.

From what we’ve seen in trailers, Three Hopes maintains some of the tactical gameplay of previous Fire Emblem games, as you’ll be tasked with strategically deciding on your battle plans and how you’ll direct your various armies to claim regions and strongholds. From there, you’ll get to participate in skirmishes and missions where you’ll battle your way through waves of enemy combatants.

Here’s where you can get Fire Emblem: Three Hopes on sale ahead of its 24 June release.

Where can you get Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for cheap?

If you’re after the cheapest price for Three Hopes, you can grab it for $59.96 via eBay, if you have a Plus membership. An eBay Plus subscription includes a free 30-day trial, so you can grab a discount and cancel your membership before the first payment rolls over.

After that, both Amazon Australia and The Gamesmen are selling Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for $68. That’s a fairly standard preorder discount of $12 off the game’s retail price ($79.95), with Amazon also offering free shipping. Most Australian retailers are selling Three Hopes for $69. That’s not a massive price difference and, depending on where you live, you can click-and-collect a copy from our local Big W or JB Hi-Fi.

There’s also a limited edition version of Three Hopes available, which includes an artbook, a tapestry map of Fódlan, acrylic figures and a postcard set. Currently, the only place you can preorder a copy of this is EB Games, which is selling it for $159.95.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes in Australia:

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will be available on the Nintendo Switch from 24 June.