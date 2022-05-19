Gussy Your Tailfeathers, Untitled Goose Game Is Getting An Orchestral Show

Now that’s what I’m freakin’ HONKING about! Untitled Goose Game, in my personal opinion, is one of the Aussie indie games of the current era that really put Australia on the map. It’s a game that was all over the media, and loved by gamers and birdwatchers alike.

In celebration of the incredibly naughty goose that we know and love, Untitled Goose Game Live will be debuting at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) in Melbourne on July 8 and 9.

Presented by ACMI, House House and Orchestra Victoria, Untitled Goose Game Live will consist of the award-winning Melbourne-made game being projected onto a cinema screen at ACMI, played live for an audience. The gameplay will then be accompanied by the musical stylings of Orchestra Victoria.

The soundtrack, originally composed by Dan Golding, will be played as a new arrangement created exclusively for the performance.

So pleased to share that we’re putting on some very special LIVE performances of Untitled Goose Game with @OrchestraVic at @ACMI in July. This is a new arrangement of the music for small ensemble – it’s specially created for this event.https://t.co/8U8TlWJCgR — Dan Golding (@dangolding) May 19, 2022

According to the page for the event, the musicians from Orchestra Victoria will react live to the actions of the person playing Untitled Goose Game on the big screen, “making for a one-of-a-kind experience for fans of the hit videogame”.

Considering the game was a cultural phenomenon upon release, as well as its soundtrack being nominated for an ARIA, it’s no surprise that ACMI has decided to celebrate the game in this kind of way. Not to mention, it’s one of the biggest indie games to come out of the Melbourne indie game scene.

For more information on Untitled Goose Game Live, including how to buy tickets, you can head on over to the ACMI event page.