49 Under-The-Radar Games That Belong On Your Radar

Video game marketing season is an exercise in duality. For every Sony State of Play or Geoff Keigh3, there’s a lower key event — a Day of the Devs, say, or a Devolver Digital showcase. Today’s big one is the annual Guerrilla Collective livestream.

Now in its third year, the Guerrilla Collective has by now nailed down a familiar cadence, running through 90 minutes of news and reveals of under-the-radar games. It’s a refreshing antidote to the endless parade of sci-fi horror games shown at the bigger pressers. Here’s everything that was shown at the 2022 Guerrilla Collective:

Well, first, it opened with the hosts cracking a joke about not having to wear masks anymore. Needless to say, this pandemic is still going on. Please wear a mask!

From Space is a co-op isometric shooter about fighting off an alien invasion. Out later this year.

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist. (Screenshot: Northway Games)

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist is exactly what it sounds like: an adventure game in which you’re a teenager who, alongside other teens, stakes an exolplanet. Lovely picture book art style. Out August 25.

Ugly makes use of a dual-realm perspective a la The Medium, except twice as scary and two-thirds as dimensional. (It’s a 2D platformer.)

The first-person astronaut shooter Boundary is getting a beta this summer.

Alaloth: Champions of the Four Kingdoms is an isometric fantasy role-playing game.

OK, I suppose even the indie events aren’t immune to sci-fi space horror games. Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle at least seems like it folds in Mass Effect-inspired space magic abilities.

Confirmed: the indie events feature plenty of horror games. Signalis is blissfully low-poly, which means hey, maybe I’ll be able to play it.

Gravewood High is a first-person platformer about trying to not get caught by an imposing figure. Playable co-op or competitive, and currently in early access on Steam. Seems kinda scary.

Madison is a first-person psychological horror game wherein you stroll around rusty bathrooms and abandoned churches. You’re accompanied by a Polaroid camera, and there seems to be some sort of interdimensional hijinks at play. Doorbells ring without explanation. Definitely kinda scary. Out July 8.

First-person psychological horror game The Fridge is Red currently has a demo live on Steam now.

I’m extremely here for the aching music and East Berlin vibes of Industria, a first-person shooter in which you fight robots. Out now for next-gen consoles and PC.

Phew! Out of the horror woods. South of the Circle is a strikingly beautiful adventure game about power, memory, and the “promises we make in life.”

Five years after the release of survival game This War of Mine, the developers have released a “final cut” edition, adding new content to the game.

The Last Worker is a first-person narrative adventure game about the inevitable decline of capitalism amid the rise of automation. It stars Jason Isaacs and is out this year for consoles and VR. There are some neat comic-inspired visuals, which should be interesting in VR.

Doja Cat may want EA to remaster SSX Tricky, but Slopecrashers — an arcade snowboarding game that allows you to shred as farm animals — might be all we get in the snowboarding game genre for the foreseeable future. It has a demo out now.

Cassette Beasts. (Screenshot: Raw Fury)

The Cub. (Screenshot: Demagog Studios)

The Cub is a Limbo-like platformer set on a post-apocalyptic Earth that’s seen its citizens abandon the planet for Mars. There’s a demo on Steam right now.

Mira: The Legend of the Djinns is a side-scrolling action game with tough-looking boss fights. Seems like a quintessential metroidvania, and is planned for 2023.

The survival game Rain World is getting five new “slug cats,” its player characters, via the forthcoming Downpour expansion.

The minimalist runner game Exo One is coming to PlayStation later this year. The trailer quoted Kotaku’s initial writeup.

Shashingo is a photography exploration game that also pulls double duty as a crash course in learning Japanese. It’s coming to PC and Switch.

Guerrilla Collective reinforced what Ian noted the other evening: that events focused on indie games so often upstage the bigger-budgeted fare. Really, so many of the games shown off today look so good. It’s a testament to the craft of video games and how, at this juncture, it’s at an all-time high. This is also just a smattering; Guerrilla Collective will host a second showcase on Monday, June 13, at 4:00 p.m. ET.