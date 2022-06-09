Every Single Trailer From Summer Game Fest 2022

Papa Geoff Keighley’s Three Hour Trailer Parade aka Summer Game Fest 2022 has returned for another year, becoming the defacto E3 showcase. We’ll be updating this piece across the full length of the show with new trailers as they arrive online so check back often for all the latest.

Update 5:53 am AEST: The Last of Us Part I added. And with that, Summer Game Fest 2022 comes to a close! Thanks for hanging out with us on the live blog!

Street Fighter 6

Guile is back.

Aliens: Dark Descent

The Alien game just keep on coming. This one is a top-down squad shooter.

The Callisto Protocol

They Put More Gore In This One Just For You, says Geoff, like that isn’t a really weird thing to say. We got two trailers, one a sizzle reel and the other an extended look at gameplay (and thanks to IGN for that one).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

I can’t think of a single person that will play through the Dark Water level with this much patience and discipline, but sure, why not.

Flashback 2

The return of the beloved retro adventure game, 30 years later.

Fort Solis

You want more spooky space survival? You got it.

Witchfire

A throwback to horror monster shooters like Blood.

Routine

More spooky space! (Thanks Gamespot)

Outriders Worldslayer

Fall Guys: Free For All

Fall Guys goes free on June 21.

Stormgate

A new RTS from many big names that made up the original StarCraft team at Blizzard. (Thank you Gamespot)

Highwater

Survive in a world ravaged by climate change.

American Arcadia

Big The Prisoner vibes.

Goat Simulator 3

Return of the king.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

The marketing assault for this one has finally begun.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Neon White

June 16th! It’s nearly here!

Midnight Fight Express

Pretty impressive for a one-person team!

Warframe: The Divuri Paradox

The big new expac. (Thanks GamesRadar)

Honkai Star Rail

Zenless Zone Zero

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

The rumours were true, playable Casey Jones is on the way.

Superpeople

One Piece Odyssey

Soul Hackers 2

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium

Metal: Hellsinger

Free demo is out now on Steam and you should play it. (Thanks, Gamespot!)

The Quarry

Nightingale

Saints Row

Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Layers of Fears

Gotham Knights

The Last of Us Part I

The show’s leakiest boat by far, here it is in full. What an upgrade!