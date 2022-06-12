Reddit User Orders PlayStation 5, Receives Bag Of Rice Instead

Coal in the stocking is such an overrated Christmas trick.

Sony’s newest console has been a pain in the arse for most people to get their hands on, with Christmas for many being “ruined” due to a lack of PlayStation 5’s under the tree. This is a result of many factors, including a shortage of chips and parts in the countries where the consoles are being manufactured. Sadly, there’s also the case of bots buying up stock for scalpers to sell at exorbitant prices to fill their own wallets. If you’re wondering what happened to that PS5 you had in your Amazon cart for one second before it disappeared is, it might be listed online for $1300 on the same website, if not somewhere else. Hope this helps!

While we hope at least some of you got the PlayStation 5 you ordered for Christmas, it seems that one unlucky person didn’t. A user on the r/PlayStation subreddit posted about their dismay upon opening their Amazon package. What was supposed to be a next-gen console to play AAA games on was instead a large bag of AAA rice.

To make matters worse, when contacted for support, Amazon asked the user, who goes by jouislones, to send the rice back to receive their refund. So not only is this poor soul without a PlayStation 5, but they will also be without a rice-related meal in order to receive their money back. Gameless and hungry? Sounds like kicking them while they’re down to me.

Interestingly, this isn’t even the first time this has happened. In the Christmas period of 2020, Amazon customers that believed they had gotten their hands on a PlayStation 5 console were instead greeted with boxes filled with all sorts of different products. These included cat food, dog food, more rice, an air fryer, and a George Foreman grill. I don’t claim to be an expert on these sorts of things, but in my professional opinion, I do not believe any of these items are capable of playing Bugsnax.

Some online have claimed that this could be the result of nefarious deeds by Amazon delivery drivers swiping the PlayStation consoles for themselves and instead filling the box with other items to match the weight of the console. After CCTV footage showing an Amazon delivery driver stealing a PlayStation 5 console was released online last year, this theory has been popular with those trying to figure out where the hell their consoles are.

While there’s some desire to believe that these cases are the result of a simple mix-up, the scarcity of consoles available and the difficulty in trying to acquire them might be leading some to get their hands on a console through not-so-legal and sometimes horrific avenues. Looping back to scalpers, the concept of dirty deeds in the PlayStation 5 market wouldn’t be all that surprising to see.