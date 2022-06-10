ScribbleTaku 2

Hello gamers, I have been awake since 3:00 a.m. and I am very sleepy.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was Death Stranding, a game about being a robo-pregnant mailman that must deliver packages to Conan O’Brien and other people too.

The first person to get it with a goof was djbear, but props to xzacutor who got the name exactly right. Let’s be real, we all knew what it was. Shouts out!

As I am absolutely exhausted today, the ScribbleTaku for this week is a little half-assed. Please forgive me, I must go to bed. We know it’s a Mario game, but what Mario game is it?