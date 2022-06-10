ScribbleTaku 2

See Games Differently

2
Published 11 mins ago: June 10, 2022 at 12:00 pm
scribbletaku
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hello gamers, I have been awake since 3:00 a.m. and I am very sleepy.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was Death Stranding, a game about being a robo-pregnant mailman that must deliver packages to Conan O’Brien and other people too.

Gif: Kojima Productions

The first person to get it with a goof was djbear, but props to xzacutor who got the name exactly right. Let’s be real, we all knew what it was. Shouts out!

As I am absolutely exhausted today, the ScribbleTaku for this week is a little half-assed. Please forgive me, I must go to bed. We know it’s a Mario game, but what Mario game is it?

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

