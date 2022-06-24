See Games Differently

ScribbleTaku 2

2
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 27 mins ago: June 24, 2022 at 3:45 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hello dolls! Hope you’ve had a nice, normal week.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was a fun and silly one (aren’t they all?), and was pretty much what it says on the can. The game (or game series, really) was Frog Detective!

The Haunted Island: A Frog Detective Game, Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard, and Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County are investigation-based adventure games where you are a frog who is also a detective, and you must solve cases as a detective would.

ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Grace Bruxner

This round goes to Mad Danny, who went above and beyond by not only getting the game, but getting all three games in the series! Shouts out!

This next game is a *chefs kiss* masterpiece. What is it?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.