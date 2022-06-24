ScribbleTaku 2

Hello dolls! Hope you’ve had a nice, normal week.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was a fun and silly one (aren’t they all?), and was pretty much what it says on the can. The game (or game series, really) was Frog Detective!

The Haunted Island: A Frog Detective Game, Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard, and Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County are investigation-based adventure games where you are a frog who is also a detective, and you must solve cases as a detective would.

This round goes to Mad Danny, who went above and beyond by not only getting the game, but getting all three games in the series! Shouts out!

This next game is a *chefs kiss* masterpiece. What is it?