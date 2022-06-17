ScribbleTaku 2

Good tidings, all! And good health to you too!

Thank you all for your understanding for last week’s ScribbleTaku, good to know I got the point across despite my low energy.

It was (hot take here) one of my favourite Mario games, Super Mario Sunshine. A game where you play cleaning lady for some fruit-loving freaks, all the while having an identity crisis after the son of an evil turtle cosplays as a crime-loving version of yourself.

Pretty much everybody knew, so its all round good times. However, the win goes to xzacutor for getting it first. Shouts out!

This next one is an indie title so it might be a toughie, but it’s a pretty well-known indie title and it’s Australian made! What game is it?