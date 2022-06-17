ScribbleTaku 2

See Games Differently

2
Published 37 mins ago: June 17, 2022 at 12:41 pm -
scribbletaku
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Good tidings, all! And good health to you too!

Thank you all for your understanding for last week’s ScribbleTaku, good to know I got the point across despite my low energy.

It was (hot take here) one of my favourite Mario games, Super Mario Sunshine. A game where you play cleaning lady for some fruit-loving freaks, all the while having an identity crisis after the son of an evil turtle cosplays as a crime-loving version of yourself.

Gif: Nintendo

Pretty much everybody knew, so its all round good times. However, the win goes to xzacutor for getting it first. Shouts out!

This next one is an indie title so it might be a toughie, but it’s a pretty well-known indie title and it’s Australian made! What game is it?

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

  • This appears to be some sort of… Frog Detective. Next you’ll be telling me he explores Haunted Islands to deal with Invisible Wizards… en route to Corrupt Cowboy County… but that would be just silly! 😉

