Where To Buy Or Preorder An Xbox Series X, Series S In Australia [Updated]

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Xbox Series X and Series S launched mid-November 2020, to the delight of everyone who was able to preorder them in Australia. For everyone else, the consoles are unfortunately in a strange state of limbo, with global distribution issues causing long-term stock shortages into 2021 and beyond.

The consoles are currently sold out at all physical stores, with new stock arriving at a nebulous future date. Here’s how the biggest Aussie retailers are faring with the Xbox Series X and Series S, and when you can expect new consoles to be available for preorder or purchase.

Update 22/06: The Xbox Series X is available for preorder through Microsoft. You can also pick up a discounted Xbox Series S via eBay.

Where You Can Buy A Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S In Australia

Microsoft Store

Update 22/06: The Xbox Series X is once again available to preorder through the Microsoft Store, and is expected to ship by 30 June. If you’re happy to take the smaller console, the Series S is available.

eBay Australia

Update 22/06: Over at eBay Australia, you can pick up the Xbox Series S for $413.56 when you use the promo code SAFY20 (down from $499). You’ll need to be quick, as this code is only valid until 26 June.

Amazon Australia

Update 3/05: Amazon last drop was another wave of stock of the Xbox Series X. It still has plenty of stock for the Xbox Series S too. Be sure to check out how you can use the Series S (or X!) as a great emulation device.

EB Games

Update 11/3: Xbox Series X preorders are gone again! One per person, get in quick. Plenty of stock for the Xbox Series S available, however.

Telstra

Telstra’s Xbox All Access program lets existing Telstra customers purchase an Xbox Series X or Series S bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a monthly fee over a two-year period. It’s $46 per month to own a Series X and $33 a month to own a Series S. Functionally, it’s quite similar to getting a phone handset on a plan. At the end of the contract, should Xbox have launched an updated model by then, you’ll be able to upgrade to newer hardware. Many Telstra stores will also have limited stock on hand, but are still subject to the ebb and flow of hardware availability like everyone else. Telstra recommends calling your local store to check beforehand.

Of all the options in this list, Telstra remains the most-sure fire way to get your hands on the Series X right now.

READ MORE Telstra’s Xbox Series S And Xbox Series X Plans Are Still Good Value

JB Hi-Fi

Update 08/03: JB’s Series X stock has been hard to come by — no surprise — but there’s plenty of Xbox Series S consoles available. If you’re jonesing for the bigger Xbox Series X, your best chance is to call up your local JB Hi-Fi store and check with the staff. Stores have been taking in-store preorders whenever more consoles come in, so here’s where you can find the number for your closet JB.

The Gamesmen

Update 08/03: The Gamesmen are currently sold out of the Series X, but they do have stock of the Xbox Series S.

Target

Update 08/03: The Series X is completely sold out at Target. However, the Series S is available for click and collect in limited quantities.

Big W

Update 08/03: You can order the Xbox Series S for $429 (down from $499) with Big W here. The Xbox Series X is listed as “coming soon” but it’s not available for order.

Kogan

Update 08/03: Much like the PS5, the Xbox Series X and Series S are currently listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Kogan.

You can set up a personal email notification for when they’re back in stock.