10 Games By Aussie Devs That I Can’t Wait To Play

By now, you probably know that I’m the most obnoxious cheerleader in the Aussie games industry.

We’ve already seen so many leaps and bounds when it comes to Australia’s video game output over the past few years. It’s so good that our institutions are now doing the work to preserve their legacy!

Since the release of games like Untitled Goose Game, Unpacking, Hollow Knight, Webbed, Heavenly Bodies, and the like (I could go on), we’ve been seeing more and more Aussie-made games get the spotlight they deserve.

So I’m here now to bring to you some Aussie-made games coming either this year or next year that I personally am very excited about, and I think you should be too.

Cult of the Lamb

You know this had to be on the list. I had to add this to the list. I would not be true to myself if I didn’t.

Cult of the Lamb is, in my personal opinion, going to be one of the best games of this year. I say that with confidence as somebody that has played a good amount of the game (as much as I could with the preview).

Cult of the Lamb is a dungeon crawler AND a cult management simulator made by Melbourne-based developer Massive Monster. You are a sweet little lamb that was sacrificed but brought back from the dead by an all-powerful force. Now you gotta start and grow a cult in said all-powerful force’s name!

This game hasn’t even come out yet and I already love it a lot. If you play the demo, I’m sure you will feel the same way.

Cult of the Lamb is coming out on August 12th, 2022.

Wayward Strand

Have you ever seen a game and known in your heart that you’re going to love it, but it’s also going to deeply upset you? Yeah.

Wayward Strand looks like a game that was made to make me cry, similarly to Spiritfarer. I know I talk about crying a lot, but sometimes these gosh darn games look me in the eye and say, “Weep, little baby. Sob and sniffle.” And then I do that!

Wayward Strand is a narrative adventure game set in a flying hospital in 1970s Australia, made by Melbourne-based studio Ghost Pattern. You play as Casey, a teenage journalist, as you explore the airship and learn more about the patients that live there.

Wayward Strand is coming out on September 15th, 2022.

Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County

Get ready folks, the very last Frog Detective game will be coming this year.

It’s sad to say farewell to a series, but nothing lasts forever. the Frog Detective series has been such a fantastic one that it’ll have a very special place in my heart.

Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County is a first-person mystery game made by Melbourne-based developer Grace Bruxner. Similarly to the last two Frog Detective games, you are a frog and also a detective. However, this time you are solving a case in the wild west.

Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County is coming out in 2022.

Ailuri

We’ve had a lot of Melbourne games on the list, which is no surprise considering the Victorian Government is at the forefront of supporting local game developers. However, you can imagine my pride knowing that this bad boy is from SYDNEY!

Ailuri looks so freakin’ pretty and lovely. Not only is it beautifully hand-drawn, but the premise of having to rescue endangered species as a sweet little fox is just neat, isn’t it?

Ailuri is a 2D action-platformer made by Sydney-based developer Vivink Studios. You play as the title character Ailuri, a cute little fox, and you must save endangered species, fight big baddies, and save the world from environmental destruction. A noble plight for a little guy.

Ailuri is coming out in 2022.

Surf Club

Olivia Haines’ whole portfolio is visual eye-candy, but her first commercial release is one to look out for.

Surf Club is a true embodiment of a game made purely from the developer’s heart. Haines herself works off the notion of making her games as a form of self-expression, and the personality that emanates from Surf Club embodies that.

Surf Club is a coming-of-age adventure game from Melbourne-based developer Olivia Haines. You play Holly, a young woman that returns to her coastal hometown in an effort to rekindle an old relationship. Sickly sweet and aesthetically pleasing.

Surf Club is coming out in late 2022.

Trash

I actually did an interview with the creative director of Trash, which thankfully put it on my radar in the first place!

Trash is cool as hell. Visually, it’s eye-popping. The concept of turning trash into treasure is just lovely. It’s very Wall-E-esque, which I’m all about. Also, you can play with a friend! That’s always good!

Trash is a co-op open-world survival crafting game made by Melbourne-based developer 15 Minutes of Game. You play as a Morphite, a new life form that has ’emerged from the ashes of the human race’. You use the trash around you to add to your form, all while exploring the world and doing puzzles.

Trash is coming out on October 3rd, 2023, with a demo out now.

The Plucky Squire

A second Devolver Digital game on the list, also from an Australian developer? My friends, I simply must scream.

You already know I’m pumped for The Plucky Squire. Upon the release of its first trailer, I was pissing, shitting, crying, and also throwing up. This game looks like it’s going to tick every single one of my boxes.

The Plucky Squire is a 2D and 3D action-adventure titled developed by Queensland-based studio All Possible Futures. I mean, just based on the fact that this one’s coming from James Turner and Jonathan Biddle has me excited. You follow Jot and his friends as you jump between the 2D storybook world and the 3D real life world.

The Plucky Squire is coming out in 2023.

The Ocean Will Have Us All

This game probably has the most fascinating art style of all, and I love it.

The Ocean Will Have Us All is a first-person exploration game developed by Matt Sanderson under the Moloch Media name. You play Moira Leech as you experience her day-to-day life. Well, you can do that, or you can do something completely different.

Where The Ocean Will Have Us All initially really shines is its demo, which is available for free on Itch.io. In the demo, you meet Moira at a games expo, where she lets you try out the game in question. It’s really funny and very mysterious.

The Ocean Will Have Us All is coming out ‘in the future’.

Dead Static Drive

This game has been in development for a while now, but good things take time!

I truly believe that nobody is doing Eldritch horror like the indie world is, and Dead Static Drive is a fine example of that. Dubbing itself as ‘Grand Theft Cthulu’, I truly can’t imagine anything more terrifying than not only trying to drive, but trying to drive while horrid monsters are popping up from the ground.

Dead Static Drive is a horror survival adventure developed by Melbourne-based developers Mike and Leena of Reuben Games. You drive around in a small-town and try to survive as the world falls apart around you. All you can do is make do with the time you’ve got left.

Dead Static Drive doesn’t have a set release date yet, but you can keep up to date with development on the game’s Twitter page.

Spiritwell

I think I’ve accidentally signed up to the mailing list for this game about 5 times now. That’s how pumped I am.

What really excites me about Spiritwell is that it feels like an embodiment of everything I love. Yes, this is a purely selfish addition to the list. It clearly takes inspiration from games like Earthbound and Undertale, as well as Studio Ghibli. I love.

Spiritwell is an adventure game developed by Melbourne-based developer David Chen. You follow a lost child that falls into a well and finds themselves in the Spirit World. While trying to get home, you meet a host of sweet and silly spirits to befriend. Chef’s kiss.

Spiritwell also doesn’t have a set release date yet but from the sounds of it, there may be a demo on the way.