Aussies Are Having A Wild Time Trying To Buy Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series On PlayStation

Published 1 hour ago: July 8, 2022 at 11:09 am -
Image: Bandai Namco

If you didn’t know, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series came out today!

Klonoa: Door to Phantomile was released in 1997 for the OG PlayStation, and its sequel, Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil, was released in 2001 for the PlayStation 2. Both were considered very good platformers in their own rights, receiving high praise at the time.

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series was announced earlier this year as part of the February 2022 Nintendo Direct broadcast, with the Nintendo Switch getting a release date of today and other platforms remaining undisclosed.

But alas, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series is now available on Nintendo Switch, and the absolute madmen over at Bandai Namco also decided, ‘Fuck it, every platform can have it now too.’ So that’s Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

However, Australian PlayStation users have found that getting their hands on the game has been quite a difficult task. The game, when searched for on the Australian PlayStation Store, doesn’t show up.

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku Australia

Although, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series does seem to pop up in the ‘Latest’ tab of the PlayStation Store. And if you, like me, do some furious web searching, you can even find yourself on the game’s Australian PlayStation Store webpage.

Unfortunately, while this is a small win, attempting to add the game to your cart results in an error message from the website.

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku Australia

The PlayStation Store has been seeing its fair share of bugs lately, so it’s no surprise really. While you can no longer buy Tekken 2 for $600, you could at one point in time. Those were the days.

Here’s hoping Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series finds its way into the Australian PlayStation store without fault soon, as it would be a shame to see a game series that found its roots on the PlayStation not be available on the current and next-gen platforms.

Kotaku Australia has reached out to Bandai Namco Australia, who thankfully will be keeping us updated on its availability on the Australian PlayStation store.

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

