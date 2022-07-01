Baby’s First Switch: Give Me Your Pokémon Legends: Arceus Tips Or I’ll Send Ruby’s Goblins On You

Hello, hello, hello, welcome back to another instalment of Baby’s First Switch! As you would (hopefully) know by now, I am selecting different games to play on my Nintendo Switch each month which includes me asking all of you for advice. This month’s game I need your beginners tips for is none other than the recently released but very iconic, Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Look, I know I literally just played a Pokémon game not that long ago but Arceus is in a completely different ballpark than Brilliant Diamond.

It also has a lot to do with how much I loved playing Pokémon so I want to drag that experience out as much as I possibly can. When I first saw the trailer for Arceus, I was blown away by how beautiful it looked and even more so excited by the open-world concept. The one thing I loved about Pokémon was the interactions you can have with the world around you but it seems like Arceus takes it to a whole new level.

The Pokémon Legends: Arceus beginners tips I need from you

Everything, I need everything.

Yes, I know we’ve already got a Pokémon Legends: Arceus beginners tips article up but that’s from us. I don’t want to hear from us.

I want to hear from you, the people. God’s (whoever that may be) favourites. The Kotaku Australia community. And those who have played the game and lived with it for a while.

Maybe you’re not even from the Kotaku Australia community and you’ve somehow rocked up on my article.

Firstly welcome, secondly, I’m so sorry. Especially if you were trying to find a fully skilled, levelled-up gamer genius who is also an iconic journalist for Kotaku Australia. I am none of those things.

But if you think of me as an iconic producer for Kotaku Australia, make some noise in the comments (the room goes silent) (Editor’s note: there is a woo in the back from me and Ruby — David).

Where was I? Oh yeah, Pokémon Legends: Arceus beginners tips from you all.

No matter who you are, or where you come from, you must give me your Pokémon Arceus beginner’s tips and tricks. It’s actually written into the law that you have to so I will be forced to call a crime-fighting squad (not the police, but I will send Ruby’s goblins) on you if you read this article and give me nothing to work with.

We don’t want a repeat of what happened last time when you gave me nothing. My tiny soul simply cannot handle that again.

Anywho, you can probably tell it’s a Friday.

Everything aside, I really am looking forward to playing Arceus and throwing my entire body into the open world so I can explore every nook and cranny it will let me.