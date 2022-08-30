Ruby Recommends: JHL’s Undertale Remix EP

Hello again gamers, goblins, and ghouls. I’m back again this week to give you another Ruby Recommends!

Once again, we’re doing something a little different. I’ve found that the Ruby Recommends post is quite the beautiful thing, as it can really be used to showcase anything gaming adjacent.

While my passions generally lie in the most mundane gaming YouTube deep dives and retrospectives imaginable, I like to think of this recurring post as an ode to the old days of gaming magazines, where I can come to you with any odd gaming-adjacent thing that I think is just neat. So here we are.

Video game music has always held a very special place in my heart. When a game’s soundtrack is done just right, you can be ascended to another plane. The beauty of the internet is that over the course of time, people have taken video game soundtracks that are already fantastic and reconstructed them in their own ways. That is the art of the remix, baby.

I froth a good remix. From lo-fi remixes of Kirby tracks that send me straight to Dreamland, to a banger remix of the Wii Shop Channel theme, I love it. I live for it. But when there’s a transcendental remix of music from one of my favourite video games of all time? I’ve died and gone to heaven, folks.

What if Undertale but with a taste of SOPHIE’s ‘It’s Okay To Cry’

JHL is a 16-year-old Auckland-based experimental producer who’s just released his Undertale EP through Sydney-based label Sidechains.

Maybe I’m a little biased here as Undertale is not only one of my favourite games, but has one of my favourite soundtracks. That being said, I did not think the music of Undertale could go harder than it already does. I have been proven wrong.

While I’m no music reviewer, I am a video game music enjoyer. And boy, I am enjoying this. JHL has managed to take a video game soundtrack that already goes hard and hell and raise it up to an almost ethereal level.

While JHL’s backlog seems to mainly be remixes of non-video game music, I sincerely pray that he considers making more stuff like this. It’s just too good.

If you’re looking for a video game remix EP to ascend you today, you gotta save this one.