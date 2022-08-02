See Games Differently

What Are The Games That Made You Cry?

5
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: August 2, 2022 at 1:09 pm
Filed to:beautiful games
community postcry gamesemotional gamesindie gamesjourneyspiritfarerundertalevideo games that made us cry
What Are The Games That Made You Cry?
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

I know I talk a lot about crying over video games, but it’s only because it’s true.

I’ve always found myself getting overly emotional about certain video games. For a game to have the ability to trigger something in my psyche that makes me blubber like a baby, that’s truly something else.

There are quite a few that have had this effect on me. I would say the games that stick out the most would be:

  • Undertale – There’s a reason why this is one of my favourite games of all time. The characters in Undertale very quickly grow on you, especially if you do the True Pacifist route first as I did. Making the world right for these monsters who are also my besties made me emotional, and attempting to do a Genocide route later proved difficult when I encountered the consequences of my actions: the characters being horrifically sad and scarred by my actions. Even listening to the music makes me emotional.
  • Spiritfarer – OOF. This game hurt (in a good way). Spiritfarer is undeniably a beautiful story about helping others move on, and similarly to Undertale it makes you care about the characters that come on your boat. I cried very early on in this game and continued to do so every time I helped a new spirit.
  • Journey – This one was a tearful experience that I couldn’t even understand at that moment. I was weeping while the credits rolled and remember saying out loud, “I don’t know why I’m crying right now”. Journey is an undeniably beautiful game for many reasons, and is another one where I still get emotional listening to the soundtrack. Honking away to my mystery co-op partner to the very end… Sorry, thinking about it now is once again making me feel wistful.

I’m not one to think that my experiences are entirely unique, as there are over 7 billion people on planet Earth so surely someone has felt things the way I have. In saying that, I decided to go on the internet (as one does) and ask the Twitter public about what games left their mark on them, made them feel something, made them cry, or just left them thinking about it long after they were done.

As we know, I did a little something like this not too long ago, asking people what games they have the most playtime in. This post, on the other hand, comes from personal curiosity. While I love writing about video games, what I love even more is listening to others talk about their experiences with video games.

Different forms of media can have an effect on us in different ways, but video games feel a little bit different to me as the experience is interactive, so in a way you’re acting out the main characters’ possibly emotional experience, leading it to make you feel a similar way. I think it’s beautiful.

So it turns out, a fuckload of people cry over video games. I got a LOT of responses, so here are a few of them. You can check out all the responses here.

And now, I turn it over to you folks. Reading your experiences with the games that you play in the comments over the past few months has been awesome, and I value it more than you know.

I’d love to know now: What video game stuck with you? Made you feel something? Maybe even made you cry? Let me know!

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

  • For me it was two games

    Ghost dying in MW2 and the finale of Endwalker, particularly that final walk. FFXIV players will understand what I’m talking about.

    Reply

  • Mine is cliche but far from the twitch cliche.
    It was the death (more the laying to rest) of Aeris In FFVII.
    KH got me at the end too.
    Played a lot of emotional stuff since that have broken my heart but nothing that’s got me to tears that I can recall.

    There is something that absolutely rolled me in my adult years though that I often laugh about…it wasn’t a game though.
    I read One Piece at work and when I got to the infamous death of Merry I was hit pretty damn hard. (Shaken but not crying)
    My partner happened to call me and could tell something was wrong but thought I was a crazy person when I told her a boat had died.
    Some years later we got around to watching the anime and I had the opportunity for some revenge, believing prior knowledge and experience would mean I could hold it together while she lost it.
    As she ugly blubbered on the couch next to me I managed to stay composed…..right up till Merry spoke.
    The combination of the voice, music and her wailing beside me was a bit too much unfortunately.
    Afterward we both belly laughed for a good ten minutes and she finally conceded that she understood.

    Reply

  • Ori and the Blind forest and it’s follow up, Will of the wisps.
    Absolutely gutted me at multiple points. The end of the second game was so tragically beautiful, I just cried.

    Reply
