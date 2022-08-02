See Games Differently

When You Can See The Next Pokemon Presents Broadcast In Australian Times

David Smith

David Smith

Published 34 mins ago: August 2, 2022 at 10:51 am
Me, pictured here trying to stay up for the Pokemon Direct. Image: Nintendo

A new Pokemon Presents broadcast will air on Wednesday night for Australian audiences (or Thursday morning if you live in New Zealand). The news that they’ll need to stay up late won’t come as a surprise to long-time fans. Pokemon Presents broadcasts are usually quite short and sweet, clocking in at around the 15-minute mark. This means that, if you do decide to stay up for it, you won’t have to stick around long. Alternatively, you can catch it in the morning when you wake up. We’ll also have a round up everything announced during the show for you here on Kotaku Australia to get you up to speed.

What to expect:

Though the bulk of the show will centre on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Nintendo says fans can expect news and updates on other Pokemon games as well. For those keen to stay up, here’s when and where you’ll be able to catch the latest Pokemon Direct in Australian times.

 

Pokemon Presents in Australian timezones:

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

August 3, 2022 at 11:00 pm AEST

 

NT, SA

August 3, 2022 at 10:30 pm ACST

 

WA

August 3, 2022 at 9:00 pm AWST

 

NZ

August 4, 2022 at 1:00 am NZST

 

Where:

You can catch the upcoming Pokemon Direct on The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel. Here’s a handy embed:

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

