The Godfeather, A Pigeon Mafia Game Filled With Fly-By Shittings

If there’s anything I look for in a game, it’s the ability to drop a stinky on somebody until they are dead. They’re rare, but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist.

The Godfeather is a top-down stealth-based roguelike where you play as a pigeon involved as an associate in the pigeon underworld. In this universe, the pigeon mafia’s territory has been overrun by their enemies which consist of both humans and other birds. Check out the teaser trailer below.

In the game, your mission is to fly around town and drop little pigeon logs on unsuspecting targets while keeping away from Anti-Pigeon Drones, with your only option being to hide in trees or dumpsters before they grab you.

The four neighbourhoods in the game are all procedurally generated, and consist of The Suburbs, The Boidwalk, The Town and The Barrens. These are, of course, all places where you would find pigeons. As pigeons also seem to be inclined to crime, I would go as far as to say that this game is as biblically accurate as a game about being a bird that shits on people gets.

I think there need to be more games that are as beautifully stupid as The Godfeather is. It comes from Sydney-based studio Hojo Studio too, who are responsible for the 2017 fighting game Inflatality, which is a title that sees you going up against Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm-Flailing Tube Men as a Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm-Flailing Tube Man yourself. Chefs kiss, bellissimo.

While we’ve got a bit to wait for The Godfeather as it won’t be released until 2023, a playable demo of the game will be released on October 7th. On top of that, Australian folks will be able to give the game a go at this year’s PAX Australia. I truly cannot wait.