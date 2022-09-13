Loop8: Summer Of Gods Is Being Released Outside Japan And I’m Hooting And Hollering

See Games Differently

Published 3 hours ago: September 13, 2022 at 1:10 pm -
Image: Marvelous

Here comes a localisation that many were hoping for from the Japanese version of February’s Nintendo Direct, Loop8: Summer of Gods.

The first Nintendo Direct of 2022, which occurred on February 10th, was an absolute banger. A showcase to write home about. It was there that we saw Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Fire Emblem Warriors, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Earthbound/Earthbound Beginnings for Switch, Splatoon 3, and more. I could go on. It was huge.

However, despite being a thick and juicy Nintendo Direct, there were even more announcements that we didn’t see as they were reserved for the Japan version of the showcase. This has long been the case, where Nintendo Japan will run their showcase at the same time as other countries but include games that will be released exclusively in Japan.

A true shame in my eyes, as there’s so much good stuff that doesn’t get released outside of Japan. Thankfully, as reported by Gematsu, one game that absolutely stood out like the most beautiful thumb you’ve ever seen is getting a Western localisation, and that’s Loop8: Summer of Gods.

Loop8: Summer of Gods is a coming-of-age JRPG from XSEED Games and Marvelous. Here’s a description of the game provided by the companies:

A coming-of-age 

According to the key features of Loop8: Summer of Gods, it includes an ’emotion-driven AI system’ that responds to all actions and decisions the player makes, ‘making each playthrough wholly unique’. On top of that, the gameplay is a mixture of building bonds with the townsfolk that reside in Ashihara and beating up demonic baddies.

And to top it all off, the game works in a sort of Majora’s Mask-esque way where you have to keep looping back to the start of the month and change your actions to change humanity’s fate. I’m sold.

While Japan will be seeing the release of Loop8: Summer of Gods this year, we’ll be waiting a little longer as it will be released in Autumn 2023. Can’t wait!

