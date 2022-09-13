Loop8: Summer Of Gods Is Being Released Outside Japan And I’m Hooting And Hollering

Here comes a localisation that many were hoping for from the Japanese version of February’s Nintendo Direct, Loop8: Summer of Gods.

The first Nintendo Direct of 2022, which occurred on February 10th, was an absolute banger. A showcase to write home about. It was there that we saw Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Fire Emblem Warriors, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Earthbound/Earthbound Beginnings for Switch, Splatoon 3, and more. I could go on. It was huge.

However, despite being a thick and juicy Nintendo Direct, there were even more announcements that we didn’t see as they were reserved for the Japan version of the showcase. This has long been the case, where Nintendo Japan will run their showcase at the same time as other countries but include games that will be released exclusively in Japan.

A true shame in my eyes, as there’s so much good stuff that doesn’t get released outside of Japan. Thankfully, as reported by Gematsu, one game that absolutely stood out like the most beautiful thumb you’ve ever seen is getting a Western localisation, and that’s Loop8: Summer of Gods.

Loop8: Summer of Gods is a coming-of-age JRPG from XSEED Games and Marvelous. Here’s a description of the game provided by the companies: