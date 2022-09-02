What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks. We’ve bloody done it again. The end of the week is here and it’s time to plan our days off.

This weekend! I’m sinking a bit more time into F1 Manager 2022, which currently has my mind in a vice grip. I’ll be writing about that next week, so if you were curious about hopping in, keep an eye out.

I’ll also be jumping into Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection for a bit, just to see what all the fuss is about. I know the NES games are in there, games I seem to remember operating at a difficulty level comparable to having one’s bits slammed in a car door. I’ll see how I go.

In further Ruby news, our favourite goblin girl will be on some well-deserved time off next week. She tells me she has a huge list of games she wants to play, not for coverage, but just for herself. She says she’s starting with Aussie mobile success story Wylde Flowers, which has just found its way to Steam. Everyone leave a nice compliment for her down below so we can make her happy cry when she gets back.

Does that mean we might have a special guest on the site next week? Maybe! (Maybe. I can neither confirm nor deny it just yet. But hopefully!)

With that, over to you! What are you playing this weekend? Sparing the expense to crack into The Last of Us Part I? Clearing out the pile of shame on Steam? 48 hours of nonstop FFXIV raids? IRL plans? Let us know in the comments below.

And that’s a full lid! As always, thanks for hanging out with us again this week. We really do appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, be well, stay safe, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.